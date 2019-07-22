The musicals "Cats" and "Bandstand," both of which feature choreography by Tony Award winner and recent Tulsa Ballet collaborator Andy Blankenbuehler, are among the special add-on productions to Celebrity Attractions' 2019-2020 season.
Also added to this year's season is "The Speechless Tour," the latest incarnation of Blue Man Group, as well as the return of high-energy dance-and-percussion show "STOMP."
Tickets for the add-on productions are currently available only to Celebrity Attractions season subscribers. Tickets will go on sale to the general public at a later date.
"Although we have a full plate with our season line-up, we know Tulsa’s appetite for entertainment and are excited to add these four fantastic titles to the schedule,” said Kristin Dotson, Celebrity Attractions CEO, in a statement.
“I am especially excited about 'Bandstand,' which is a wonderful and important story regarding our nation’s brave military when they return home from the war," Dotson said. "We will be celebrating Veteran’s Day in November with this engagement and hope everyone comes out to see the show and enjoy the incredible music, dancing and message.”
"Cats," the record-breaking musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber based on poems by T.S. Eliot, will return to Tulsa for eight performances Oct. 9-13. This new production features choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, who also helps to choreograph the forthcoming film version of this musical.
"Bandstand" will be in Tulsa for one performance only, Nov. 5. The musical, written by Richard Oberacker and Robert Taylor, tells the story of a young man returning home at the end of World War II, who joins together with fellow veterans to take part in a national band competition, where they discover the power of music to face the impossible, find their voice, and finally feel like they have a place to call home.
The New York Times called "Bandstand" "both a peppy celebration of can-do spirit and a more somber exploration of what American servicemen experienced when they marched home from World War II. It’s a great argument for why theater can sometimes tell a story more boldly and more viscerally.”
The cerulean-headed trio known as Blue Man Group never speak during their performances, which makes the name of their current show, "The Speechless Tour," a tad redundant.
But what Blue Man Group may lack in conversation they more than make up for in innovative uses of high-technology and everyday objects to create an evening filled with joy, art, music, comedy, social commentary, and profound absurdity.
"Blue Man Group Speechless Tour" will be in Tulsa for three days only, Jan. 20-22, 2020.
"STOMP," the creation of Luke Cresswell and Steve McNicholas, began as street theater and evolved into an utterly unique piece of performance theater, as an eight-member troupe — who might be workers or custodians in some kind of grimy industrial place — use such unconventional items as cigarette lighters, newspapers, brooms, garbage cans, even the kitchen sink to create their own kind of music and fun.
"STOMP" will be in Tulsa for five performance March 6-8, 2020.
All Celebrity Attractions shows take place in the Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St.
For more information: celebrityattractions.com.