Tickets go on sale 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, for the Tulsa performances of the musical "Cats."
The national touring production of this Andrew Lloyd Webber musical will be at the Tulsa PAC for eight performance, Oct. 9-13.
Tickets are $25-$89, and will be available at the Tulsa PAC ticket office, 101 E. Third St.; by calling 918-596-7111; and online at tulsapac.com.
The production is the first national tour of the 2016 Broadway revival, which ran for nearly 600 performances before closing in December 2017. The revival involved many of the show's original creative team, including director Trevor Nunn and scenic designer John Napier. Andy Blankenbuehler, the Tony Award-winning choreographer of "Hamilton," based his work in the revival on that of the late Gillian Lynne, the show's original choreographer.
Based on T.S. Eliot's volume of verse, "Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats," the musical is loosely connected series of vignettes about the secret lives of a clowder of felines, who gather for an event they call the Jellicle Ball, where one kitty will be chosen to ascend to the "Heavyside Layer."
"Cats" debuted in London's West End in May 1981, and ran for 21 years. The original Broadway production opens in October 1982, and would remain there for 18 years. It won seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and forever ensconced the song "Memory" in the pop standard songbook.
The live-action film version of the musical, featuring such performers as Judi Dench, Taylor Swift, Ian McKellan and James Cordon, is scheduled to open Dec. 20.
"Cats" is a bonus offering in Celebrity Attractions' 2019-2020 season. The main season shows are "Les Miserables" (Sept. 24-29); "Miss Saigon" (Dec. 31-Jan. 5, 2020); "Anastasia" (April 7-12); "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" (June 16-21); and "Come From Away (July 14-19).
In addition to "Cats," this year's bonus offerings include "Bandstand" (Nov. 5); "Blue Man Group: Speechless" (Jan. 20-22, 2020); and "STOMP" (March 6-8, 2020).
For more information on Celebrity Attractions and its shows: celebrityattractions.com.