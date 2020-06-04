Celebrity Attractions has rescheduled the four productions it had planned to conclude its 2019-2020 season, including the much-anticipated stage musical of Disney’s “Frozen,” to be presented in 2021.
The decision was made because of ongoing safety concerns and limitations for mass gatherings as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.
The shows that have been rescheduled are “Frozen,” which was supposed to open its Tulsa run Wednesday; “Anastasia,” which had already been rescheduled from April to August; “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” which was to be in Tulsa in June; and “Come from Away,” which would have closed out the season in July.
Celebrity Attractions worked with the individual shows’ producers so that the shows could be rescheduled, rather than canceled.
The new dates for each show are:
• “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” March 2-7.
• “Anastasia,” July 13-18, 2021.
• “Frozen,” Sept. 23-Oct. 3, 2021.
• “Come from Away,” Oct. 12-17, 2021.
Ticket holders for these shows should retain their tickets, as they will be honored for the new show dates. All ticket holders will be contacted directly by Celebrity Attractions with more details.
For more, visit celebrityattractions.com.