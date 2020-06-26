Celebrity Attractions has rescheduled the first three shows of its 2020-2021 season, in light of ongoing safety concerns for mass gatherings as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The jukebox musical "Jimmy Buffet's Escape to Margaritaville," which was originally scheduled for Aug. 18-23, will now be presented March 16-21, 2021.
The musical adaptation of the cult film "Mean Girls," which was to come to Tulsa Sept. 15-20, will now be part of the 2021-2022 season. In its place, Celebrity Attractions will present "Ain't Too Proud to Beg: The Life and Times of the Temptations," which will come to Tulsa Aug. 3-8, 2021.
The planned production of Disney's "The Lion King," which was to play a two-week engagement in Tulsa Nov. 11-29, has been moved to a later season.
Season subscribers will have their current seats secured for the new shows and performance dates, and will be directly contacted by Celebrity Attractions with more details.
"Our top priority is protecting the health and well-being of our patrons, staff, volunteers, students, and touring artists," officials with Celebrity Attractions said in a statement. "We appreciate your patience and support of nationally touring Broadway in Tulsa."
For more information: celebrityattractions.com.