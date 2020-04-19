Chamber Music Tulsa has commissioned three composers to create works that will mark the centennial of the Tulsa Race Massacre as part of its 2020-2021 season.
The organization will also celebrate the 250th anniversary of the birth of Ludwig van Beethoven with concerts that will present the composer’s complete cycle of seven piano trios.
The season will feature return engagements from several ensembles, including the Brentano String Quartet, the Poulenc Trio and the Imani Winds, along with new-to-Tulsa groups such as the Catalyst Quartet and the ATOS Trio.
Bruce Sorrell, executive director of Chamber Music Tulsa, said this is only the second time the organization has made the commitment to commission new music.
“We joined with some other chamber music groups to commission a work that was going to be premiered this season by the Miro Quartet,” Sorrell said. “Unfortunately, that concert had to be cancelled when everything was shut down because of the coronavirus.”
Sorrell said he is working to reschedule the Miro Quartet so that the new piece, a string quartet by Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Kevin Puts, could be performed for Tulsa audiences.
“Our board has been very committed to expanding the canon of chamber music,” he said. “Over the past few years, we’ve worked to find ensembles that were offering interesting new works, especially works composed by women and people of color.
“With the centennial of the (Tulsa Massacre) approaching, we decided to commission pieces by three composers that would address this,” Sorrell said.
One work, to be composed by Corey Dundee, will have its world premiere April 16 and 18, 2021, and will be performed by the Verona String Quartet.
Dundee is a member of the Kenari Saxophone Quartet, which Chamber Music Tulsa featured in a residency program in January 2019.
The other works will be a piece by Tulsa pianist and composer Barron Ryan, which will be part of a special performance at Duet Jazz, and a work by Anthony R. Green, which will be premiered during Chamber Music Tulsa’s “Any Given Child” program. Both performances will be scheduled for the spring of 2021.
Chamber Music Tulsa’s season will officially open with a special event Sept. 13, as the Ars Lyrica Houston performs a program titled “Semper Fantasticus” at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 4200 S. Atlanta Place.
The program, performed on violin, viola de gamba and harpichord, will feature German Baroque compositions “in the fantastical style,” noted for its quirky dance rhythms and ingenious harmonies.
Chamber Music Tulsa presents three distinct series — Friday evening concerts held at venues in the Tulsa Arts District, such as Duet Jazz and ahha Tulsa; the Saturday Salon concerts at the Tulsa PAC, which include a light meal and the chance to interact with the performers; and the Sunday concerts, also at the Tulsa PAC.
Tickets for the Friday Gallery Series and the Sunday Concert series are currently on sale. Season tickets for the Saturday Salon Concerts and the Weekend Series, which includes all concerts, will go on sale at a later date.
The Brentano String Quartet will be featured Sept. 25-27. The group’s concerts will include music by Haydn, Bach, Shostakovich and Mendelssohn, as well as Beethoven’s Quartet in F Minor, Op. 95, and Bruce Adolphe’s “Coiled,” a work inspired by the Beethoven quartet.
The Poulenc Trio returns to Tulsa Oct. 9-11, to perform two works by its namesake, the Trio for Oboe, Bassoon, and Piano, and the Sonata for Oboe and Piano, Op. 185, as well as music by Glinka, Rossini, Saint-Saëns, Schnittke, Piazzolla, Viet Cuong and Duke Ellington.
The award-winning ATOS Trio, a German group that the Washington Post called “one of the elite piano trios playing before the public today” will make its Tulsa debut Nov. 13 and 15, to perform all seven Beethoven piano trios.
The Imani Winds will open 2021, performing Feb. 13-14. Their programs will include a wide range of contemporary music, from works by John Harbison and György Ligeti to music by Lalo Schifrin, best known as the composer of the “Mission: Impossible” theme.
The Catalyst Quartet will make its first visit to Tulsa March 5-7, 2021. Its Sunday concert will be devoted to music by female and African-American composers, including Libby Larsen, Florence Price, Jesse Montgomery and C.T. Perkinson.
The season concludes April 16-18, 2021 with the Verona Quartet. This ensemble will, in addition to performing the world premiere of Corey Dundee’s works, present music by Dvorak, Shostakovich and Charles Ives.
Sorrell said announcing a new season at a time when concerts of all sorts are canceled is “something of an act of hope. But the truth is, for our organization, we’re at a point where this hasn’t been too great a hardship. We basically had all our fundraising in place, so we haven’t lost too much.
“Of course, that will change depending on how long this situation continues,” Sorrell said. “But everything is in place for us to resume what we do when the time comes.”
For tickets and more information: chambermusictulsa.org.
