Chamber Music Tulsa will mix the old with the new, honoring the past and looking toward the future for its 66th annual season, which will feature four returning ensembles and two groups making their Tulsa debuts.
In addition, Chamber Music Tulsa will host two special events, including a “progressive” concert that will feature performances in some of downtown Tulsa’s most iconic buildings.
The season will culminate in a concert that includes pieces that were performed during the organization’s first string quartet programs in the 1950s, alongside a new, specially commissioned composition by Pulitzer Prize-winning American composer Kevin Puts.
Four concert series will be offered this year: The four-concert Friday Gallery Series, with performances split between the ahha Tulsa Hardesty Arts Center and Duet Jazz; the Saturday Salon Series, which includes a buffet dinner, wine and the chance to meet and converse with the artists; the six-concert Sunday Afternoon Series, which feature more extensive programs; and the 12-concert Weekend series, which includes all the Saturday and Sunday concerts.
All Saturday concerts will be presented in the Tulsa PAC’s Westby Pavilion, while the Sunday concert will be in the PAC’s Williams Theatre.
The American Brass Quintet, which last performed in Tulsa in 2004, will open the season Sept. 21-22, with programs that will feature music ranging from the Renaissance to works by such contemporary American composers as Joan Tower, David Sampson and Jennifer Higdon, whose “Fanfare Quintet” will be presented as a tribute to Chamber Music Tulsa founder Rosalie Talbott.
The Lysander Piano Trio has become a regular favorite of Chamber Music Tulsa audiences, performing here in 2014 and 2016.
The group returns to Tulsa for a trio of performances Oct. 11-13, performing music by Beethoven, Brahms, Debussy, Liszt and Higdon.
Since forming in 2007, the Harlem Quartet has followed a unique musical path, combining a commitment to the classical repertoire with explorations and collaborations into jazz, Latin and contemporary music. The ensemble has performed at the White House for President Barack Obama, and its collaboration with jazz artists Chick Corea on the album “Hot House” earned a Grammy Award in 2013.
The Harlem Quartet comes to Tulsa on Nov. 8-10 and will perform music ranging from string quartets by Brahms, Mozart, Debussy and Fanny Mendelssohn with Guido Gavilan’s “Cuarteto en Guagauancó” and William Bolcom’s “Three Rags for String Quartet.”
The Daedalus Quartet last played Tulsa in 2007. Since then, founding members Min-Young Kim on violin and violist Jessica Thompson have been joined by violinist Matilda Kaul and cellist Thomas Kairnes to continue the quartet’s distinctive reputation as champions of contemporary American music.
The quartet’s Tulsa performances, Jan. 31-Feb. 2, will feature performances of Missy Mazzoli’s “Quartet for Queen Mab,” as well as the Quartet No. 3 by Erich Korngold, a composer better known for his film scores, along with works by Beethoven, Haydn and George Rochberg.
The unique combination of flute, clarinet and piano will make its Tulsa debut with the McGill/McHale Trio, which will present concerts March 6-8.
Brothers Anthony and Demarre McGill first performed with pianist Michael McHale at a festival concert, but their individual careers as soloists have made their trio performances rare. They will be performing music by Poulenc, Saint-Saens, Rachmaninoff, Dvorak and Villa-Lobos, as well as contemporary compositions that reflect the players’ African-American and Northern Ireland roots.
One of the most acclaimed chamber ensembles now working — and a longtime favorite of Oklahoma audiences — the Miro Quartet returns to Tulsa on April 5-6. The group’s last appearance under the auspices of Chamber Music Tulsa was in 2017, when it performed the Beethoven Cycle of string quartets.
Their concerts will feature three works that were performed as part of the first string quartet concerts Chamber Music Tulsa presented in the 1950s: Beethoven’s Quartet in E-flat Major, Op. 74, the “Harp”; the Quartet in B-flat Major, Op. 76, No. 4, the “Sunrise,” by Haydn; and Schubert’s Quartet In D Minor, Op. 810, “Death and the Maiden.”
Paired with these works will be a new composition by Kevin Puts, which was commissioned by Chamber Music Tulsa, along with the Orcas Island Chamber Music Festival, Chamber Music Northwest, the Chamber Music Society of Detroit, Chamber Music Monterey Bay and Rockport Music.
Two special concerts are also scheduled. Parthenia Viol Consort, with guest vocalist Sherezade Panthaki, will perform “A New Yeare’s Gift: Elizabethan Nusic for Twelfth Night,” on Jan. 5 at St. John Episcopal Church; and the Akropolis Quintet, a wind ensemble that will perform a series of concerts in downtown Tulsa buildings, an event co-sponsored by the Tulsa Foundation for Architecture, on April 23.
Season tickets for the Friday Gallery series are $120. Saturday Salon series tickets are $375, while Sunday series tickets are $135. Weekend subscriptions are $447.
To purchase and more information: 918-587-3802, chambermusictulsa.org.