The Chapman Green, 601 S. Main St., will host its first Holiday Market, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, featuring local artists who will be selling, and in some cases demonstrating, their art.
In addition, the event will include a "Musical Petting Zoo" from the bART Center for Music, which will give participants the chance to get their hands on the instruments used in classical music. Ahha Tulsa will also conduct on workshop for making original holiday ornaments.
Participating artists are painters Matt Smith, Christopher Westfall, Matthew Bearden and Jan McKay; fiber artist Gina Levesque and Richard Bohm of Tulsa Stained Glass; woodworker John Wagers; and jewelry artists Jodi & Bill Robinson, and Chuck & Mecca White.