Downtown Tulsa's Chapman Centennial Green will become one gigantic laughing matter, as Tulsa Mayfest presents the inaugural 918 Comedy Night, set for Sept. 18 at the Chapman Green, 601 S. Main St.
The free event, which will run from 6 to 11 p.m., will feature 24 comedians of all ages, from youngsters who still measure their ages in single digits to professional stand-ups who have performed around the country.
The evening will open with live music by live music, followed by a line-up of family-friendly comedians performing from 7 to 8:30 p.m. After a break, comics specializing in more adult humor will begin taking the stage at 9:30 p.m.
Food and beverages for purchase will be available from local vendors. Seating is provided, but guests are welcome to bring personal lawn chairs.
The 918 Comedy Night is sponsored by the H.A. and Mary Chapman Foundation and The Meridia – Urban Luxury Living.
Heather Pingry, executive director of Tulsa Mayfest, said, “Stand-up comedy is a true American art form, and we’re excited to bring 918 Comedy Night to the line-up of new events at Chapman Centennial Green.”
Michael Patton, who along with Sondra Slade will serve as the evening' compère, added that stand-up comedy is enjoying something of a renaissance in recent years.
"It’s an art form that anyone can participate in," he said. "Our performers range from pre-teens to over the age of 60, so 918 Comedy Night will truly showcase this art form to our guests.”
Scheduled performers are Nicole Miller, Leon the Jokester, CR Parsons, Ryan Green, Adam Bush, Landry Miller, Jeff Thomas, Zehava Glaz, Zach Amon, Gary Thompson, Wade McFarland, Niccolo Birkitt, Shawna Blake, Jyl Johnson, Shawn Singleton, Mike Modlin, Terrell Norton, Michele VanDusen, Bella Cates, Aidan Hickson, Austin Mathis, Lavell Velly Vel, Sully Hillman and Trey Williams.
For more information: chapmangreenarts.com/918-comedy-night.