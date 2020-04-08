Chautauqua

Karen Vuranch (top left) as Gertrude Bell, Ted Kachel (top center) as Frank Lloyd Wright, Doug Mishler (top right) as Gene Roddenberry, Susan Marie Frontczak (bottom left) as Marie Curie and John Dennis Anderson (bottom right) as Marshall McLuhan, for the 2020 Chautauqua, at the Tulsa Historical Society in Tulsa, Okla., on Friday, March 6, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World

 MATT BARNARD

The annual Chautauqua, a summer tradition featuring scholars portraying historical figures in public lectures and workshops, has been postponed for 2020.

The planned program, "Twentieth Century Visionaries: Catalysts for Change," will take place June 8-12, 2021.

The scholars and the historic figures they will portray will remain the same. They are Doug Mishler as Gene Roddenberry, creator of the TV series "Star Trek"; Karen Vuranch as Gertrude Bell, an English explorer and writer who helped to shape the modern Middle East; John Anderson as Marshall McLuhan, philosopher and media critic; Susan Marie Frontczak as scientist Marie Currie; and Ted Kachel as the flamboyant architect Frank Lloyd Wright.

