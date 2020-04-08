The annual Chautauqua, a summer tradition featuring scholars portraying historical figures in public lectures and workshops, has been postponed for 2020.
The planned program, "Twentieth Century Visionaries: Catalysts for Change," will take place June 8-12, 2021.
The scholars and the historic figures they will portray will remain the same. They are Doug Mishler as Gene Roddenberry, creator of the TV series "Star Trek"; Karen Vuranch as Gertrude Bell, an English explorer and writer who helped to shape the modern Middle East; John Anderson as Marshall McLuhan, philosopher and media critic; Susan Marie Frontczak as scientist Marie Currie; and Ted Kachel as the flamboyant architect Frank Lloyd Wright.