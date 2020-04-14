...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 29 EXPECTED.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST
OKLAHOMA AND NORTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL ARKANSAS.
* WHEN...FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CDT WEDNESDAY.
* IMPACTS...THESE CONDITIONS WILL KILL PLANTS AND OTHER TENDER
VEGETATION THAT ARE LEFT OUTDOORS OR UNPROTECTED.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
OUTDOOR WATER PIPES SHOULD BE WRAPPED, DRAINED, OR ALLOWED TO RUN
IN A SLOW STEADY STREAM. PRECAUTIONS SHOULD ALSO BE TAKEN TO
PROTECT SMALL PLANTS AND TENDER VEGETATION.
&&
Kristin Chenoweth and Sandi Patty perform a Christmas Concert at the Broken Arrow PAC on December 20, 2019. JOEY JOHNSON/for the Tulsa World
Kristin Chenoweth will be part of two special events this week designed to bring together performers to provide a sense of community and uplift through music.
The Tony Award-winning Broken Arrow native will be featured in "The Disney Family Singalong," which will be shown 7 p.m. Thursday, April 16, on the ABC network (KTUL channel 8 in Tulsa).
The show will feature celebrities, along with family members with whom they are quarantined because of the COVID-19 pandemic, performing versions of popular tunes from such classic Disney shows as “Beauty and the Beast,” “The Little Mermaid,” “Toy Story,” “Moana,” and “Frozen.”
Chenoweth will conduct a "vocal warm-up" session at the start of the broadcast, which will include performances by Demi Lovato, Michael Bublé, Christina Aguilera, Little Big Town, Ariana Grande, Donny Osmond, John Stamos and Josh Groban.
The show will also feature a performance by the Broadway cast of the musical "Aladdin," as well as a special reunion of the cast of "High School Musical" along with others in a performance of "We're All in This Together."
Animated characters will guide viewers through the on-screen lyrics, should they wish to sing along.
“If there’s something that we’ve all learned in the past few weeks, it’s to cherish every moment and the importance of connection, whether through laughter, stories or music," Karey Burke, president of ABC Entertainment, said in a statement. "We hope that we can help create some new unforgettable moments in everyone’s home in a way that only the magic of Disney can.”
Chenoweth will also take part in "Hope Rising," a benefit concert featuring some of the leading figures in contemporary praise music, that will be live-streamed on Facebook, beginning 7 p.m. Sunday, April 19.
The event, hosted by Candace Cameron Bure and Kirk Cameron, will include musical performances by Casting Crowns, Mercy Me, Newsboys, Natalie Grant, Matthew West, For King and Country, and Gloria Gaynor.
Chenoweth is to present one of the "inspirational messages" that will complement the music.
Proceeds raised during the event will be donated to Samaritan's Purse, a non-profit organization that has created mobile hospitals in Central Park as well as other hot-spots across America and the world, giving medical care to those affected by COVID-19.