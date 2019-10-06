The 14th annual Cherokee Art Market, featuring more than 150 elite Native American artists from across the nation, returns to Catoosa's Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 777 W. Cherokee Ave., in Catoosa.
An opening reception will be held in the Sky Room 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, to welcome artists and award prize money. The public is welcome to attend the reception for $35 per person. Tickets will be available for purchase at the door.
Regular hours for the festival are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 12-13. Admission is $5 at the door.
More than 50 tribes are represented at the annual event that includes artwork available for purchase, including beadwork, pottery, painting, basketry, sculptures and textiles. Artists are competing for their share of $75,000 in prize money awarded across 27 categories.
The two-day event will feature cultural demonstrations each day, including jewelry, hand and loom weaving, Native fashion, quillwork and basketry. Demonstrations are open to the public from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
Cherokee Art Market is presented by Cherokee Nation Businesses.
For more informartion: cherokeeartmarket.com.