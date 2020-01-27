Artists of the Cherokee Nation will take part in a new series of lecture-demonstrations that will be offered the second weekend of each month at the Cherokee National Museum in Tahlequah.
Artists will talk about the work they do and give a demonstration of how they create their art from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Some works will be available for purchase.
The series will begin Saturday, Feb. 8, and will feature Cherokee National Treasure Jane Osti. Osti received the National Treasure recognition in 2005 for her work preserving and promoting Southeastern-style pottery.
Mentored by Anna Belle Mitchell, Osti was one of the youngest to receive the esteemed title and only the second to be recognized for pottery, following in the footsteps of her mentor. Her award-winning work has been displayed in galleries and markets throughout the country.
The Cherokee National History Museum is at 101 S. Muskogee Ave. in Tahlequah. For more information: 877-779-6977, visitcherokeenation.com.
Featured video