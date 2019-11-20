An exhibit which chronicles the life of a child born to the Indian Territory and who became widely known as the “Cherokee Kid” will be officially opened at the Will Rogers Memorial Museum 4 p.m., Friday, Nov. 22. Rogers was known as the "Cherokee Kid" during his early days as an entertainer.
The event is open to the public and will be followed by refreshments.
The exhibit, which was prepared by Cherokee Heritage Center Curator Callie Chunestudy, was on display in the Tahlequah Center. When it was time for it to be replaced, Cherokee Nation Councilman Keith Austin requested it be transferred to the Claremore Memorial.
“It’s where it needs to be," he said, indicating that museum visitors can gain new knowledge about Rogers' Cherokee heritage. He also is pleased that, after a year in Claremore, the exhibit will be moved to the Will Rogers Birthplace Ranch, the place in the Cooweescoowee District of Indian Territory where Will was born Nov. 4, 1879.
Museum Executive Director Tad Jones said the opening comes at a special time in Cherokee history, the month of Will’s birth and National Native American History Month. He called it a great addition to the exhibits at the memorial.
Exhibit panels focus on Rogers' growing-up years in Indian Territory and his Cherokee family roots, said Jennifer Holt, curator of the Will Rogers Memorial Museum. She also said the exhibit offers an account on what happened to the Cherokees in Indian Territory at the time of Will’s childhood.