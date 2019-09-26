The original Cherokee musical “Nanyehi – The Story of Nancy Ward” is returning to The Joint inside Tulsa's Hard Rock Hotel and Casino for Nov. 15-16 performances.
The musical shares the story of Ward, who was first honored in the 18th century as a Cherokee war woman, but then as a peacemaker during the American Revolution.
Tickets are $15 and go on sale Sept. 26. There is a $5 discount for Cherokee Nation citizens and children 12 and under. Tickets can be purchased by calling the box office at 918-384-ROCK or visiting The Joint section of www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com.
The production features New York-based actress Michelle Honaker in the title role and Tahlequah native Travis Fite reprising his role as Dragging Canoe for the eighth time.
The November showing will mark the 10th production of the musical, which has been presented five times in Oklahoma, twice in Tennessee and single productions in Georgia and Texas. The musical is written by Nashville-based, award-winning songwriter and recording artist Becky Hobbs and playwright Nick Sweet.
Hobbs is a Cherokee Nation citizen and Bartlesville native who is a direct descendant of Nancy Ward. As a recording/performing artist, she has performed in more than 40 countries and has had over 20 chart records. Her songs have been recorded by Alabama, Conway Twitty, George Jones, Loretta Lynn, Emmylou Harris, Glen Campbell, Wanda Jackson, John Anderson, Helen Reddy, Demi Lovato, Cherokee National Youth Choir and more. Hobbs was inducted into the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame in October 2015.
“Nanyehi” is presented by Cherokee Nation Businesses and Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa.
For more information about the musical, visit www.nanyehi.com.