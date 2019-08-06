The Cherokee Nation will hold auditions Aug. 17-18 at the Fly Loft, 117 N. Boston Ave., for the upcoming production of the musical “Nanyehi – The Story of Nancy Ward.”
Performances of the musical, written by country music songwriter and Oklahoma native Becky Hobbs and playwright Nick Sweet, will be Nov. 15-16 production at The Joint inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa.
Auditions for singing and non-singing actors will be held 2-5 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17 and 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18. Auditions for dancers will be 4:30-5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17.
Those auditioning for a singing role are asked to sing a cappella or provide their own accompaniment. A keyboard and CD player will be provided. Non-singing performers will read from the script.
Dancers are asked to bring dancing shoes as they will be taught a short routine.
“Nanyehi” is the story of Nancy Ward, a legendary woman who was first honored in the 18th century as a Cherokee war woman but then as a peacemaker during the American Revolution.
Principal cast members include New York-based actress Michelle Honaker in the title role, Nanyehi, and Tahlequah native Travis Fite as Dragging Canoe for the eighth time.
The 2019 showing will mark the 10th production of "Nanyehi." It has been presented five times in Oklahoma, twice in Tennessee and single productions in Georgia and Texas.
Hobbs, a native of Bartlesville, is a Cherokee Nation citizen and a direct descendant of Nancy Ward. As a recording/performing artist, she has performed in more than 40 countries and has had over 20 chart records. Her songs have been recorded by Alabama, Conway Twitty, George Jones, Loretta Lynn, Emmylou Harris, Glen Campbell, Wanda Jackson, John Anderson, Helen Reddy, Shirley Bassey and more. Hobbs was inducted into the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame in October 2015.
“Nanyehi” is presented by Cherokee Nation Businesses and Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa.
For more information: nanyehi.com.