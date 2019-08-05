Cherokee Nation will inaugurate the Cherokee National History Museum with a grand opening celebration at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, at the Cherokee National Peace Pavilion, 177 S. Water Ave., in Tahlequah.
Participants at the ceremony will include Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Bill John Baker, Cherokee Nation Deputy Principal Chief S. Joe Crittenden, Council of the Cherokee Nation Speaker Joe Byrd, Cherokee Nation Businesses Senior Vice President of Cultural Tourism Molly Jarvis and the Cherokee National Youth Choir.
The museum, located in the Cherokee National Capitol, will have 4,000 square feet of permanent exhibit space and 1,000 square feet of rotating gallery space, focusing on the history and culture of the Cherokees.
Exhibits feature commissioned art by Cherokee Nation artists, as well as artifacts on loan from the Smithsonian Institution, Gilcrease Museum, Oklahoma Historical Society and Cherokee National Archives. Many exhibits offer an interactive augmented reality through the use of iPads that expand on content and enhance the overall guest experience.
Originally built in 1869 on the main town square of Tahlequah, the Cherokee National Capitol building housed the tribe’s executive, legislative and judicial offices until 1906, and was most recently home to the Cherokee Nation Supreme Court until fall 2018. The building is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is also designated as a National Landmark.