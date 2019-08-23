The 67th annual Cherokee National Holiday will take place Aug. 30-Sept. 1 at the Cherokee Heritage Center in Tahlequah.
“The Cherokee National Holiday is an exciting time,” said Tonia Hogner-Weavel, education director and holiday coordinator at the center. “This is the culmination of our mission to preserve, promote and teach Cherokee history, culture and art, and we welcome the public to join us as we celebrate our rich culture and thriving nation.”
Admission to the center will be free during the holiday, and tours of Diligwa, the re-creation of a Cherokee village circa 1700, will be $5 per person.
More than 80 craftsmen and artisans, including several Cherokee National Treasures and United Keetoowah Band Master Craftsmen, will take part in the arts and crafts fair.
Guests can explore the Trail of Tears exhibit inside the museum, as well as the recently opened Cherokee Homecoming Art Show and Sale, while special cultural activities for youngsters will be offered at the Adams Corner Rural Village.
Cherokee author Traci Sorrell will give readings and sign copies of her new book, “At the Mountain Base,” throughout the day Saturday, Aug. 31, and the heritage center will host a Native Games tournament for Cherokee Marbles at 9 a.m. and a blowgun contest at noon.
“Cherokee Stories with Robert Lewis” will be presented beginning at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31. Tickets for this event are $10.
The First Families of the Cherokee Nation will hold its annual reunion from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, at Owen School, across from the Cherokee Heritage Center. This event honors the families who played a vital role in forming the Cherokee Nation.
For more information: 1-888-999-6007 or email tonia-weavel@cherokee.org.