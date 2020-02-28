Sometimes weather dictates that children be shepherded to a school storm shelter.
It can be an eerie experience for little ones.
But something positive came out of one of those experiences.
In April 2019, a tornado warning was issued for an area that included the Osage Nation Head Start in Skiatook.
Brittany Crawford, a volunteer at the school since 2013, said about 90 children, plus adults who worked there, left their classrooms to take shelter in a safe room.
“These kids were scared,” Crawford said. “We had been through tornado drills before. These kids realized, hey, this is not a drill. The wind is picking up outside. ... We weren’t trying to scare them, but we were trying to get them into the shelter as fast as possible.”
On the way to the safe room, Crawford got the idea that somebody would need to do something to help occupy the kids’ time.
“I read them a book to calm them down, and boy, they liked that,” Crawford said.
And that’s how Tilly the Tornado was born.
Inspired by the experiences of that day, Crawford wrote a children’s book, “Tilly and the Terrible Tornado.”
The book is about a first-grader who takes shelter at school during a storm. Tilly’s school is hit by a tornado and, afterward, she gets to take a ride in a police car. Was she in trouble? Absolutely not. The policeman wanted to help Tilly find her mommy.
Is Crawford pleased with the book? “Oh yes,” she said. “I enjoy talking to different schools and different groups of people about the whole Tilly experience, and there are not that many books about severe weather for kids.”
This is Crawford’s second book. Her first book (“I Sit in a Wheelchair, But I Will Be OK”) was published in 2010.
Crawford scheduled a series of book signings that began with a trek to the Farm Hippie store in Collinsville and will continue from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Book Exchange in Pryor. The book is available at Farm Hippie and Boarding House Books in Claremore, in addition to online sellers like Lulu.com. Prices are $5.99 for softback copies and $15.99 for hardback copies.
For more information, go to the Tilly and the Terrible Tornado Facebook page.
