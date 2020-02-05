The Children's Medical Charities Association, formerly known as the Children's Medical Center Auxiliary, gave $84,000 in grants to 25 Tulsa nonprofits that serve youth. The awards were presented by Ken Busby, executive director and CEO of the Route 66 Alliance, at an event on Jan. 27.
Money is raised through the charity's resale shop, The Market at Pearl, located at 1020 S. Rockford Ave. The store is sponsored by Hillcrest Healthcare and completely staffed by volunteers. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Proceeds go to the grant program, and donations to the shop are tax deductible.
Since the program began in 2005, Children's Medical Charities Association has awarded about $1.3 million to area agencies that work with children and youth.
Among this year's grant recipients are Catholic Charities, Community Action Project of Tulsa County, Sistema Tulsa, Tulsa Boys Home, Iron Gate, Little Light House, New Hope Oklahoma, Hope's Crossing, Reading Partners and City Year Tulsa.