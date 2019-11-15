Dear Santa Claus: What I want for Christmas is for someone to let me read old letters written to you.
If that’s really on your wish list, you can get a wish granted at the Vintage Tulsa Show.
The Vintage Tulsa Show, billed as Oklahoma’s largest antique and vintage merchandise sale, is scheduled Friday, Nov. 15, through Sunday, Nov. 17, inside the Exchange Center at Expo Square, 4145 E. 21st St.
A nationally renowned show, the Vintage Tulsa Show will have more than 200 booths featuring “treasures” from times past, according to a news release. At one of those booths you’ll find letters (more than a half century old) to Santa that were salvaged by Texas-based vendor Scott Freeland. He said he’s bringing them not to sell, but to display.
Freeland said he has about 200 letters to Santa that were written and mailed in 1964. About a year ago, something spurred him to search for Santa letters on eBay. He was surprised when a few showed up for sale. After a purchase, the seller asked Freeland if he would like more Santa letters. Freeland offered to buy them all.
Corresponding with the seller, Freeland said the letters had been sent to a children’s TV show that originated from a station in Washington, North Carolina. Some of the letters were opened so they could be read on air. Freeland said about three dozen of the letters he bought have been opened and the rest are still sealed.
The seller said he tried to use social media and other avenues to locate letter writers or relatives to see if they were interested in the Santa letters. Success was minimal, so the seller decided to see if anyone else had an interest, which is where Freeland entered the picture.
“At first I just thought they made a neat Christmas display, but I began to realize these were the dreams of a lot of little boys and girls,” Freeland said.
The most charming thing about the letters is their innocence, according to Freeland, and they paint a bigger picture than just asking for toys. Some letter writers asked Santa for items for others. Some letters are funny. Some may break your heart.
Freeland said the letters that have been opened will be in a binder at his Vintage Tulsa Show booth so people can read them.
Freeland said all of us — just like the character Ralphie from the movie “A Christmas Story” — experienced one childhood Christmas that stands out in our hearts and memories above the others. He said it’s the one we hope to “find” again somehow every Christmas afterward, even if just for a moment or two.
“If these letters can do that for someone this weekend, it is all very much worth it,” he said. “As to the unopened letters, my wife asked about them when I first acquired them. I said ‘I can’t open them — they are not my dreams.’”
If Freeland isn’t selling the letters, what does he sell?
Freeland indicated his merchandise is eclectic, including old and antique Christmas items, antique toys (many still in box) and early 19th century military items, mostly Spanish colonial and Alamo-period Mexican militaria. But he said his main thrust is ancient Germanic tribal items from the Bronze Age up to and including the early Middle Ages in central Europe.
General admission tickets to the Vintage Tulsa Show are $8 and are valid for re-entry to the show the entire weekend. Tickets may be purchased in advance online at www.exposquare.com or at the gate during show hours. Show hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Children ages 9-12 are $4 and kids 8-under are free.
