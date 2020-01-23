The Cinemark Cinema 8, the only movie theater in Sand Springs, has closed.
The theater, located at 1112 E. Charles Page Blvd., closed this week, according to theater employees. The theater was built by the movie-theater chain in the mid-1980s, and it had eight screens.
Cinemark continues to operate two movie theaters in the area: Cinemark Tulsa & IMAX, 10802 E. 71st St., and Cinemark Broken Arrow, 1801 E. Hillside Drive.
