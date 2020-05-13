Circle Cinema and filmmaker Blackhorse Lowe have teamed up to present a free virtual screening of his latest film to promote giving to Navajo Nations COVID-19 relief funds during the pandemic.
Lowe’s latest feature film, “Fukry,” begins a week of free "virtual screenings" at 7 p.m. Friday, May 15, through Thursday, May 21.
The Navajo Nation has reportedly had more COVID-19 cases and deaths per capita than any other state in the nation among its 170,000 Navajo Nation community members in the Southwest.
Lowe is a Tulsa Artist Fellow and Navajo filmmaker from New Mexico, and "Fukry," a "stoner romantic comedy" set in Albuquerque, New Mexico, with an all-native cast, had its Oklahoma premiere at Circle Cinema.
The film was set to continue playing at film festivals in 2020, but the pandemic has put such events in limbo. Lowe decided to try online distribution as a way to promote relief funds for his tribe.
For the event, Circle Cinema has created a page on its website. Find it at tinyurl.com/fukryscreen.
Beginning at 7 p.m. Friday, the link will provide the virtual screening link to watch "Fukry."
