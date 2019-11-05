Tickets for "White Christmas" screenings at Circle Cinema in December — sing-along versions with a holiday party atmosphere that sell out every year — are now on sale.
The showing of the Christmas-movie favorite, with host Jody McIntyre leading the audience in an immersive version of the film, has become a Tulsa tradition, and tickets go fast.
Tickets are now on sale for the first three sing-along shows at Circle Cinema this year: 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 13, and at 2 and 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 14.
Tickets can be purchased online at circlecinema.org and at the box-office.
McIntyre will talk trivia ahead of the film, reveal bloopers to watch for and lead guests in raising their cups during the toast scene.
She’ll show all in attendance how to wave their turquoise feathers as they sing along to the “Sisters” number in the movie, all while following the bouncing ball on the big screen as a cue for when to croon the lyrics.
At these performances, Christmas music is played on the theater pipe organ after the movie.