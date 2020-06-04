Circle Cinema continues to work to keep its art-house moviegoers engaged, offering films that would otherwise be playing there if it was still open as “virtual screenings” they can stream at home.
While some have been free, most have a rental cost that includes a portion of proceeds going toward the cinema.
More information about the virtual screenings and the links to click-for-rental so that the theater can receive 50% ticket credit, can be found online at circlecinema.org.
That’s also the place to find out about services including renting the theater’s marquee for special messages and a curbside concessions package sale.
Virtual screenings starting this week
"D-Day Remembered": The theater's annual screening honors the 76th anniversary of D-Day, and this year it can be viewed free on Saturday on the Circle Cinema's Youtube page, with the Oscar-nominated documentary "D-Day Remembered" as well as interviews with Oklahoma veterans.
"Hail Satan?": This virtual documentary series continues with the 2019 film about the efforts of the Satanic Temple organization to fight for justice and equality, including cases involving Ten Commandments monuments in Oklahoma and Arkansas. In this case, the screening on Wednesday, June 10, is followed by a Q-and-A with the film’s director, director Penny Lane, in conversation with Lucien Greaves, head of The Satanic Temple. Regular virtual screenings begin Friday, June 5.
”Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice”: Free screening through the Circle’s website, running through Thursday, June 11, for this documentary about the long career of the woman with one of the greatest voices in any musical style.
Continuing virtual screenings: (Find these at circlecinema.org and click for rental.) Among the film programming that is currently “virtually screening” with 50% of proceeds to Circle Cinema are "Blackfish" (documentary about killer whales kept in captivity); “Military Wives” (true story from “The Full Monty” director), “Corpus Christi” (Polish drama about ex-con’s religious transformation), “Alice” (French romantic comedy-drama, SXSW Grand Jury Prize winner), “What She Said: The Art of Pauline Kael” (documentary on New Yorker film critic), “Spaceship Earth” (Biosphere 2 documentary) and “The Times of Bill Cunningham” (documentary about the New York Times fashion photographer).