Circle Cinema continues to work to keep its art-house moviegoers engaged, offering films that would otherwise be playing there if it was still open as “virtual screenings” they can stream at home.
While some have been free, most have a rental cost that includes a portion of proceeds going toward the cinema.
More information about the virtual screenings and the links to click-for-rental so that the theater can receive 50% ticket credit, can be found online at circlecinema.org.
That’s also the place to find out about services including renting the theater’s marquee for special messages and a curbside concessions package sale.
Virtual screenings starting this week
Free “Second Saturday Silents”: The theater will present Harold Lloyd's comedy classic “The Kid Brother,” from 1927, as its monthly silent-film event online for free, starting at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 13, and remaining on the Circle Cinema’s Youtube channel afterward. It includes accompaniment by Bill Rowland on the Circle’s theater pipe organ, and a Felix the Cat cartoon precedes the movie.
"The Infiltrators": Beginning Friday, June 12, this film's synopsis: "A rag-tag group of undocumented youth — Dreamers — deliberately get detained by Border Patrol in order to infiltrate a shadowy, for-profit detention center." A panel discussion is set for Monday, June 15, following a 6 p.m. virtual screening with Post New Sanctuary Network Tulsa.
”D-Day Remembered”: The theater’s annual screening honors the 76th anniversary of D-Day, and this year it can be viewed on the Circle Cinema’s YouTube page, with the Oscar-nominated documentary “D-Day Remembered,” as well as interviews with Oklahoma veterans.
Continuing virtual screenings: (Find these at circlecinema.org and click for rental.) Among the film programming that is currently “virtually screening” with 50% of proceeds to Circle Cinema are "Hail Satan?" (documentary about Satanic Temple organization); “Blackfish” (documentary about killer whales kept in captivity), “Military Wives” (true story from “The Full Monty” director), “Corpus Christi” (Polish drama about ex-con’s religious transformation), “Alice” (French romantic comedy-drama, SXSW Grand Jury Prize winner), “What She Said: The Art of Pauline Kael” (documentary on New Yorker film critic), “Spaceship Earth” (Biosphere 2 documentary) and “The Times of Bill Cunningham” (documentary about the New York Times fashion photographer).