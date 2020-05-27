Circle Cinema is making plans to reopen in late June, and the first film that they screen will be a crime drama from an Oklahoma filmmaker that was shot in the Tulsa area.
The city's nonprofit arthouse theater intends to reopen to its members only beginning June 26 for one week, and to the public on July 3, more than three months after closing due to the pandemic.
When it reopens, the plan is to screen "Run With the Hunted," a crime thriller shot locally in 2018 with a cast including Ron Perlman (“Hellboy”), Mark Boone Junior (“Sons of Anarchy”), Michael Pitt (“Hannibal”) and Isiah Whitlock Jr. (“The Wire”).
The film was written and directed by John Swab, a Tulsa native and Edison High School graduate who has made three movies in Tulsa since 2015.
Circle Cinema's staff and board of directors have been working to figure out a "reopening strategy and safety precautions (we'll be) taking," said Chuck Foxen, the theater's film programmer.
More definitive information on those plans, and the cinema's film programming upon reopening, will be announced in the near future, Foxen said, and more will be released on the theater's website, circlecinema.org.
"Some of the changes expected to the lobby area include the wearing of masks and gloves by cinema personnel, available masks for guests if desired, plexiglass screens at point of sale stations, hand-sanitizing stations at various spots for public use, self-swiping card readers to pay for tickets/concessions," according to the theater.
"We will encourage online advance ticket-buying and are working to have reserved seat ticketing available online and at the box office."
Through its website and its Youtube channel, Circle Cinema has continued in recent months to show "virtual screenings" of films and events, several of which have included rentals with half of proceeds going to the theater, and some of which have been free.
These will continue for the next month until the reopening.
Circle Cinema voluntarily closed March 16, more than a week ahead of Tulsa's shelter-in-place order, and the hope had been to reopen ahead of the cinema’s 92nd birthday on July 15.