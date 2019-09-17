Director Martin Scorsese is going back to his mob-movie roots with "The Irishman," starring Robert De Niro and Al Pacino, and Circle Cinema will be the only Tulsa theater showing it ahead of its premiere on Netflix.
The film, with a reported running time of 3 hours, 30 minutes, premieres on the streaming service on Nov. 27.
While "The Irishman" will debut in New York and Los Angeles theaters only on Nov. 1, it will arrive at Circle Cinema on Nov. 22, the Friday before Thanksgiving.
Tickets will go on sale Wednesday at circlecinema.org and at the theater box-office.
Based on a best-selling novel, the drama tells the story of a former mob hitman (De Niro) who tells of his career, including his connection to the case of the missing union boss Jimmy Hoffa (Pacino).
The movie also stars Joe Pesci (coming out of retirement for a role) and many more for what is expected to be a contender in awards-season.
Scorsese's next feature film is expected to be "Killers of the Flower Moon," based on the book about the Osage Nation "Reign of Terror" murders and set in Oklahoma, where some of the filming will take place, according to tribal leaders.