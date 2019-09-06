Cirque du Soleil's new ice spectacle will spin you into the vibrant world of Axel. The new production, which features skating, acrobatics on ice, visual effects and live music, is coming to Tulsa's BOK Center for six performances Jan. 16-19.
Tickets are available online at www.bokcenter.com or at BOK Center box office.
Shows are 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan, 16 and 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17. Two shows (3:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m.) will take place Saturday, Jan. 18 and two shoes (1 p.m., 5 p.m.) will follow Sunday, January 19.
A news release describing the show said Axel, a young graphic artist and musician, dives into his hand-drawn universe as he falls in love with the captivating Lei. Together, they jet off on a fast-moving quest to retrieve the stolen light from the supervillain Vï.
Said the release: "The music serves a narrative thread guiding our characters and our audiences as they journey with Axel and Lei to discover that true love shines even brighter that the most radiant star."