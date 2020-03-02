A number of area businesses will be switching on green lights Friday night, March 6, to help raise awareness of the newly formed Brain Injury Recovery Foundation and its work.
The official launch of the event will be at 7:30 p.m. at the Center of the Universe, 1 S. Boston Ave., with a special presentation from the office of Mayor G.T. Bynum. The presentation will be followed by a special 3-D mapping projection light art show presented by the arts collective burymeintulsa.
Among the businesses and venues scheduled to take part in the event are the Gathering Place, Buck Atom's Cosmic Curios on Route 66, the Hunt Club, Elote, the Tulsa Arts District, the Guthrie Green, the Woody Guthrie Center, Tulsa Zoo, Circle Cinema, the Blue Dome District, the Cain's Ballroom, Hotel Indigo, the Rose District in Broken Arrow and the Riverwalk in Jenks.
The Brain Injury Recovery Foundation was established by Chris Lieberman and Kim Hann, inspired by Lieberman's own journey after falling 10 feet from a ladder and suffering a traumatic brain injury.
The non-profit organization seeks to support those who have suffered brain or neurological injuries, as well as their family, friends and caregivers, by providing programs for care, financial assistance and rehabilitation designed to meet each person's specific needs.
The foundation will be selling silicone awareness bracelets and will have boxes set up to accept collections for their Caring Program.