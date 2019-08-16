Loco Focos

RENTIESVILLE — A program and concert focusing on Civil War-era music is set for Saturday at the Honey Springs Battlefield and Visitor Center.

The program, from 1 to 3 p.m., will feature Loco Focos, a band that presents Civil War songs in their original form using period instruments.

The program is free, but donations are appreciated.

The center is at 11th Street and Gertrude Avenue in Rentiesville.

For more information, call 918-473-5572.

