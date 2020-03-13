Woody Guthrie Center closing for precautionary reasons
The Woody Guthrie Center has temporarily closed.
The Woody Guthrie Center posted a statement that it is committed to keeping visitors, artists, researchers and staff healthy and safe. Out of an abundance of caution, the center is closed until further notice. The closure includes the postponement of the Real Talk program scheduled for Saturday, March 21.
Said the statement: “We are taking this action to generally limit potential exposure to COVID-19, due to the tactile nature of our exhibits (touch screens, headphones, virtual reality headsets). We have no reason to believe anyone connected to the Center has been exposed to the virus.
“We will continue to monitor recommendations and alerts from the Centers for Disease Control and the Tulsa County Health Department. We’ll provide updates via our social media channels and our website, woodyguthriecenter.org.”
Caleb Caudle was scheduled to perform Sunday, March 15, at the Woody Guthrie Center, but Caudle has canceled dates until his next scheduled performance Friday, March 20, in Galveston, Texas.
TSO to postpone ‘Star Wars’ concert
The Tulsa Symphony Orchestra is postponing the sold-out “Star Wars in Concert” event until later this year.
The decision, according to a statement from the Tulsa PAC, where the concert was to be performed, was made “out of an abundance of caution due to the evolving COVID-19 situation.”
“We apologize for the inconvenience, but look forward to adding to the safety and welfare of citizens in the Greater Tulsa Area in this ever-changing situation,” the statement said.
Tulsa Symphony Executive Director Keith Elder said a date for the rescheduled concert will be announced next week and that tickets for the March 14 concert will be honored.
Theatre Tulsa’s production of “A Little Night Music” will continue as planned, with performances Saturday and Sunday, March 14-15, at the Tulsa PAC’s Williams Theatre. According to the PAC’s website, “This decision was based on the intimate size and nature of the audience numbers, as well as the capacity of the John H. Williams Theatre in which the show will be performed.”
Ticket holders who do not feel comfortable attending should contact the Tulsa PAC box office at 918-596-7111 for refund information. Box office hours are 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
The Tulsa PAC has set up a “COVID-19 Update” page on its website to share information on the status of any performances being held at the facility.
St. Patrick’s Day events agree to postpone celebrations
St. Patrick’s Day is Tuesday, March 17, but the big parties in Tulsa have united to postpone their outdoor festivities until a later date, according to a press release Thursday night.
“In our best effort to keep our beloved Tulsa community safe from Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19), Arnie’s Bar, Kilkenny’s and McNellie’s have all decided to postpone their outdoor St. Patrick’s Day Celebrations and downtown block party. While it is important to us all to celebrate our favorite day of the year with everyone, it is more important for us to step up and help keep our community safe,” the release states.
The venues have not set a new date for the outdoor celebration, but they are working on it.
“Please stay tuned as we work to establish a new date where we can celebrate properly and as a community ... as it should be.”