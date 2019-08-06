Jim Gaffigan, a Grammy-nominated comedian, actor and New York Times best-selling author, will perform Nov. 16 at Paradise Cove inside the River Spirit Casino Resort.
Gaffigan is known around the world for his unique brand of humor, which revolves largely around fatherhood (he’s a father of five), observations on life and food.
In 2019, the comedian is appearing in seven feature films, according to a news release. He has appeared in small but hilarious roles in comedies including "13 Going on 30" and "17 Again."
Tickets for the 8 p.m. show go on sale Friday, Aug. 9, and can be purchased online at riverspirittulsa.com.