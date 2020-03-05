The late Stan Lee became a household name because he created or co-created characters in the 1960s that now are pop culture icons.
The person who succeeded him as editor in chief at Marvel Comics is Roy Thomas, whose body of work as a writer and editor made him a comic industry legend in his own right.
Thomas, who grew up in Jackson, Mo., is returning to his home state to be a guest at one of the midwest’s most revered conventions. Planet Comicon is scheduled March 20-22 in downtown Kansas City.
Thomas took part in an email Q&A with the Tulsa World in advance of the show.
What are your recollections of the first con you ever attended?
“The first comics convention I ever attended was only the second real one ever held — in New York City in July, 1965, a few weeks after I moved there to begin working in the field.
“It was hosted by fan (and just-turning-pro-writer) Dave Kaler, with whom I was temporarily staying, so I gave him a hand with a few minor last-minute things. It was held in a rundown Bowery-area hotel, the Broadway Central, which looked and felt as if it were about to collapse. In fact, it did partly collapse not too many months later!
“Some of the pros in attendance during those two days, beside my newly inaugurated self, were Otto Binder, Gardner Fox, Mort Weisinger, Bill Finger, Muphy Anderson, Gil Kane, Nelson Bridwell and James Warren. I took part in a ‘fans-and-pros’ panel ... representing fandom, actually.
As someone who worked alongside Stan Lee at Marvel and as the person who succeeded him as editor in chief, you’re a link to an amazing creative period in pop culture history. You were probably too busy juggling an enormous workload to give much thought to how significant these characters and their stories would someday become?
“I always felt the comic books were significant in their own way, only that the world hadn’t caught up to us yet, which had some advantages, because they largely left us alone to do our own thing. Yes, I felt that, both at DC (which had the Julie Schwartz books, etc.) and at Marvel (where I saw Stan Lee, a man pretty much in control of what he wanted to do and how he wanted to do it, and turning out exciting and literate comics with artists such as Jack Kirby, Steve Ditko, et al.) where the comics were in the midst of a new Golden Age, after the stale years of the latter 1950s in particular.
“But as you said, I quickly got too busy to think much about it, as I had no time to carry on any real fan activities, and Stan didn’t want me spending me time doing that. I was just happy and honored to be a part of it all.”
Your stories took people to all sorts of fictional worlds. But, growing up in Missouri, is your middle America “raising” reflected in your work?
“Despite feeling like and really wanting to be a ‘New Yorker’ between 1965 and 1976, I’m a Midwesterner at heart, I suppose, which helped bring a bit of a different perspective to comics. Also from the Midwest in that era were Nelson Bridwell and Archie Goodwin (before me) and Denny O’Neil and Gary Friedrich soon after me.
How is the comic world different today if your pre-Marvel “trial run” at DC had been a more positive experience?
“I like to think I’d have made a decent career for myself at DC, and Julie Schwartz had expressed to editor Weisinger a desire to have me write some stories for him.
“But I think I benefited by being virtually forced to jump to Marvel, where, besides the fact that it was more of a company on the move creatively, I almost immediately became the No. 2 person in editorial, and even to some extent the No. 2 writer (since Larry Lieber had abandoned superheroes for Westerns) ... Less of a hierarchy, less compartmentalization.”
From what I’ve read, it was you who sold Stan on the idea of Marvel licensing the “Star Wars” property before anybody really knew what “Star Wars” was. Was it a gut feeling or something else that convinced you “Star Wars” was a property worth pursuing?
“I admired George Lucas’ previous movie, ‘American Graffiti,’ and I liked science-fiction and space opera, so I became convinced Marvel (and I, as writer) might make a few bucks out of ‘Star Wars.’ But neither I (nor, for that matter, George Lucas) ever dreamed of what it would become ... and I certainly had no idea of how important the ‘Star Wars’ comic would be to Marvel in 1977 and just beyond.”
Like you, Archie Goodwin was a former Marvel editor in chief. Archie is from Tulsa. What’s something you would want everyone to know about Archie Goodwin?
“Archie Goodwin was, besides being one of the best writers and editors in the field, a guy with a wicked, wry sense of humor. When a bunch of us one night in Queens, guys and gals, went wandering about the streets after a party and we passed an iron-fenced cemetery, and we speculated idly about climbing in and having a walkabout, it was Archie who was the first over the wall. I can’t recall who won when he and I and our wives played pool, though.”
You were briefly a teacher before becoming a comics pro. Are you still a teacher at heart?
“I never liked teaching, much as I respect the profession. I don’t mind ‘teaching’ by including some science and literary and historical references in my comics ... but that’s about it.”
If I was to make a case that the first 115 issues of Conan the Barbarian (all written by Thomas) rank as one of the greatest runs in comic book history, would you try to talk me out of it?
“A tad immodestly, perhaps, I concur with your view, so I’m hardly about to talk you out of it. Working with artists like Barry Smith, John Buscema, and Gil Kane — and inspired by (and often adapting) the works of Robert E. Howard, how could it fail to be a landmark series?”
You worked for DC after your initial relationship with Marvel. Did DC’s Crisis on Infinite Earths (it rebooted the DC Universe in 1986) need to happen? Nowadays, it seems like we get reboots every few years.
“No, I don’t think Crisis needed to happen, though, as a pro, I cooperated with it when it did. Later, I felt double-crossed by the DC higher-ups when they reneged on agreements they’d made regarding All-Star Squadron after Crisis was completed, and I have nothing good to say about those people. I’m not talking about (Crisis creators) Marv (Wolfman) or George (Perez), of course. They did an excellent job; it’s just that it was one that I didn’t think needed to be done.
Editor’s note: The interview with Thomas was arranged by his manager, John Cimino. Thomas and Cimino visited Stan Lee the day before Lee passed away in 2018. Lee told Cimino “Take care of my boy Roy.” Cimino said it was a special day. To read more about it, go here.