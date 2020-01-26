Anthony Parnther admits to attending more than a few of the midnight release parties when the latest volume in the “Harry Potter” saga first went on sale.
“I didn’t wear a costume, though,” he added quickly. “However, some of my friends may have dressed up for the occasion.”
Parnther, a Los Angeles-based conductor whose wide-ranging career encompasses everything from serving as music director for two Southern California orchestras to working with artists as diverse as violinist and conductor Joshua Bell and singer Frederica von Stade to Rhianna and the Wu-Tang Clan, will be in Tulsa to lead the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra in “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban in Concert.”
It is the latest in a series of presentations by CineConcerts, which feature popular and classic films shown on a large screen, with an orchestra performing the film’s soundtrack live.
“Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban” is the third film in the “Harry Potter” series and the last in the series to have a score composed by John Williams.
“I’m also a lifelong John Williams fan, and I think just about every conductor would say the same thing,” Parnther said. “I’ve done quite a few of these film-with-orchestra concerts, including the first ‘Harry Potter’ film. But this is the first time I’ve done the ‘Azkaban’ score, so I’m very much looking forward to this.
“Of all the film composers out there, Williams writes the most dense and complex material — harmonically, structurally, you name it,” he said. “The ‘Azkaban’ score has the reputation of being one of the most difficult of Williams’ scores. It has more stylistic changes, more demands on the players, unusual instruments — there’s a saxophone part, for instance. There are a lot of moving pieces in this.”
And it is up to Parnther to make sure not only that the score is played well, but also that it is completely in sync with the action of the film.
“I’ve been in some situations where the musicians have a click track (a rhythmic pulse usually transmitted via earpieces), so that if the conductor misses something, they can keep going,” Parnther said. “But this program doesn’t use a click track. It’s all up to the conductor to make sure every single note is in its place, that everything happens at exactly the right time.
“And that,” Parnther said, laughing, “is why these shows are as stressful as they are fun.”
But then, Parnther is someone who relishes the diversity of opportunities that his career offers. In the past week, Parnther — who is much in demand in the Los Angeles music world as a bassoonist — worked on recording the soundtracks for the forthcoming live-action film of Disney’s “Mulan” and the reboot of the animated show “Animaniacs,” while conducting the San Bernardino Symphony, which he began his tenure as music director this season, in a concert dedicated to Martin Luther King Jr.
“It’s something new every week — sometimes every day,” Parnther said. “Few musicians get to do the variety of work I have the opportunity to do. It’s a challenge, certainly, but it’s also a very fulfilling career.”
This will be Parnther’s first time to work with the Tulsa Symphony, although he is familiar with the orchestra.
“One of the musicians in the San Bernardino Symphony, (Tulsa Symphony associate principal second violin) Hannah Murray, also performs with the Tulsa Symphony,” Parnther said. “She performed with me at our Martin Luther King concert, and now, we’ll be working together in Tulsa.”
The son of immigrants from Jamaica and Samoa, Parnther was born in Virginia, where he became interested in music — for very unmusical reasons.
“I was in middle school, and I would hear the announcements that students in band needed to be in early to catch the bus to go to Disneyland or Busch Gardens or all these neat places,” Parnther said. “So I really got into music because I wanted to go on the field trips.
“I got out the dictionary and started looking for instruments,” he said. “The first I came across was the accordion, which made me think of Lawrence Welk — and that meant it wasn’t a cool instrument. Then I came to the Bs and saw a picture of the bassoon and thought, ‘Oh yeah, that’s it.’ Seventy-five dollars later, I had rented a bassoon and spent the summer before ninth grade learning how to play it. And that’s how it started.”
