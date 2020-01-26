Last year, the annual Designer Showcase took on a piece of Tulsa history, as interior decorators, artists and designers transformed the landmark Harwelden Mansion into a luxury boutique hotel.
For 2020, area designers will have something a bit more contemporary upon which to work.
This year’s Designer Showcase house was designed in 1995 by Tulsa architect Gene Starr and is a 6,733-square-foot, three-bedroom, six-bathroom domicile set on 3 acres of midtown Tulsa at 3442 S. Atlanta Place.
The finished house will be open to the public April 29 to May 17, and proceeds from the event will benefit the Foundation for Tulsa Schools, a nonprofit organization that helps to provide educational resources for Tulsa Public Schools.
Tickets are $15 and are available at foundationfortulsaschools.org.
Brian Pascal, the foundation’s executive director, said the new location is about as different a house from Harwelden as might be imagined.
“And, to me, that’s one of the great things about this event — the fact that each house is so different and distinct,” he said.
Pascal said he first became aware of this particular house when it had been put up for sale last year. He noticed in November that the house was no longer listed as being for sale and inquired of the real estate agent if it had been sold.
“We found out that the owner had decided to unlist it, so we made a proposal that this house be our 2020 Designer Showcase home,” he said.
Sue Ann Blair, director of the Designer Showcase, said the house is somewhat unusual for the event, in that it will provide designers with something close to a blank slate upon which to work.
“Usually, our designers consider the house’s owner as their client, and they try to come up with designs that will appeal to the client,” Blair said. “But in this case, the owner is looking to sell the house, so in a way, the ‘client’ for this project are all the potential buyers for this home once our designers have finished.
“In a sense, this year’s Designer Showcase is going to be the longest and best-staged ‘open house’ anyone has ever seen,” she said, laughing.
Blair said about 25 designers will be working on the 2020 house — about half the number that took part in the 2019 project.
“That’s because Harwelden has about twice the square footage as this house,” Blair said. “We had a lot of designers who wanted to take part this year, but we just didn’t have room for everyone.”
The house will also be available to rent for private parties during the run of the Designer Showcase; Pascal said several such events have already been booked for the week prior to the opening.
It’s been a tradition for the Designer Showcase house to host a special brunch on Mother’s Day.
“It’s something that always sells out,” Pascal said. “So this year, we’re planning to offer brunch on every Sunday during the run.”
Also available this year is the Honor Roll Patron offer, which includes tickets to two special events — the “Bare Bones Party” that will give patrons the chance to see the house before work begins and meet with the designers; and the Premiere Party prior to the official opening. Cost is $250 and tickets may be purchased through the foundation’s website.
The funds raised through the Designer Showcase will go in part to the Tulsa Public Schools’ plan to expand its full-day summer school program to eight sites.
