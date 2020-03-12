Modern Oklahoma Jazz Orchestra cancels spring concert
The Modern Oklahoma Jazz Orchestra announced that it has canceled its Sunday concert at the Oklahoma Jazz Hall of Fame "in an abundance of caution until the coronavirus has run it’s course," according to a statement on the group's Facebook page.
Postponement of three River Spirit shows announced
Due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19, Trevor Noah, Willie Nelson and Candlebox announced postponements of their shows at Paradise Cove inside the River Spirit Casino Resort.
Each artist committed to rescheduling.
The show date for Noah has been changed from March 13 to July 31. Dates are pending for Nelson (original show date March 15) and Candlebox (original show date March 26).
River Spirit will honor all tickets purchased.
KISS show at BOK Center rescheduled
On Thursday afternoon, KISS released a statement saying the band had rescheduled three shows on the spring leg of its farewell tour, beginning with a show that was scheduled to take place Thursday night at BOK Center.
The shows are being rescheduled out of an abundance of caution in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Tulsa date has been rescheduled for Oct. 4. All tickets will be honored for the new date and the fall leg of the tour remains unchanged.
"The band looks forward to seeing the fans very soon," said a statement from KISS.
Shows in Lafayette, La., and Biloxi, Miss, also were rescheduled.
Premiere of Leon Russell tribute concert canceled
As a precaution due to the coronavirus pandemic, the premiere of a filmed 2019 concert that was staged as a tribute to Leon Russell has been cancelled.
The premiere had been scheduled Saturday, March 28 at Will Rogers High School.
All ticket holders will receive an email notifying them of the cancellation, according to a news release. The release said all ticket purchase amounts will be refunded in full within the next few days to the credit card used in the transaction. Ticket purchasers will receive an email from Yapsody confirming the refund. They do not need to request a refund. People who received complimentary tickets will not receive a refund.
Patrons are being asked to consider sharing their refund as a donation to the Will Rogers High School Community Foundation, designated as a charity under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Since its formation in 2010, the foundation has raised more than $1.2 million for the benefit of the school and its students.
The release said there is no plan to reschedule the event. Continuing, the release said, “We regret these circumstances beyond our control and are disappointed, as we looked forward to the camaraderie of showing this video for the first time anywhere to the performers and patrons. The O’Colly Media Group of the Oklahoma State University School of Media and Strategic Communications, which produced the video on behalf of the Will Rogers High School Community Foundation, will begin to market this program to broadcast, cable and streaming television outlets. As soon as it is available on-line for viewing, we will notify all who had a ticket to this event.”
The tribute concert, which featured many local music artists, took place at Will Rogers High School in February of last year.
ahha Tulsa event with Wayne Coyne canceled
The March 13 event with Flaming Lips leader Wayne Coyne at ahha Tulsa has been canceled.
Ahha Tulsa released a statement late Wednesday saying, "Out of an abundance of caution related to the Covid-19 risk, and to respect the wishes of our partners, we have made the tough decision to cancel this week’s Friday the 13th event with special guest Wayne Coyne of The Flaming Lips.
"We are still taking extra precautions to keep ahha safe for all visitors," the statement continued. "Ahha Tulsa will remain open with regular hours for the foreseeable future."
The statement added that ahha Tulsa hopes to be able to find a date to hold a similar event featuring Coyne.
Jenks suspends public gatherings
The city of Jenks announced Thursday at all public gatherings at City Hall will be suspended starting Friday amid coronavirus concerns.
A news release indicated that shut down includes all City Hall Community Room reservations and activities, court cases and any other form of public gathering held inside the building.
Jenks Fire Station No. 2 is also suspending all gathering inside its station.
The suspension of activities, including all non-essential work travel, is effective until April 6, officials said.
Dan + Shay reschedule BOK Center show
The country music duo Dan + Shay announced a rescheduling of tour stops, including a show at BOK Center.
Dan + Shay were originally scheduled to perform March 20 in Tulsa. The show date has been moved to July 30. Previously purchased tickets will be honored.
This statement was released by Dan + Shay: “After the mandatory postponement of our Philadelphia show, and several others in the coming weeks, we have made the collective decision (with our team and health officials) to postpone the spring leg of The (Arena) Tour. These shows mean the world to us, and it was important that they be postponed and not canceled, but more than the shows, our fans mean the world to us, and protecting their safety is the number one priority. We want the shows to be memorable, and not experienced with fear. Thank you all for your patience and understanding. It is a strange, strange time for all of us, but we felt this was the right thing to do.”
The statement concluded with “Stay safe out there. So much love, Dan + Shay.”
Harlem Globetrotters postpone Tulsa appearance
The Harlem Globetrotters announced Thursday they will be suspending planned games on their domestic U.S. tour from Friday, March 13 through March 19 to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
Included in that date range was a March 15 appearance at Tulsa's BOK Center. The Globetrotters said in a statement that they encourage all ticket holders to hold on to tickets, as the team will make every effort to reschedule as soon as possible. All tickets for postponed games will be honored.
Decisions regarding remaining U.S. domestic dates will be made next week. The North American portion of the tour is scheduled to run through April 19.