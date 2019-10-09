According to legend, cats are supposed to have nine lives. The production of “Cats” the musical, which opens Wednesday at the Tulsa PAC, marks the ninth time this Andrew Lloyd Webber extravaganza about frolicsome felines has been presented in Tulsa. The show has been revived for this current tour, which features Bethany native Keri Rene Fuller in the pivotal role of Grizabella, the Glamour Cat. Story, D6-7

