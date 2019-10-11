Cox Business Center in downtown Tulsa has been honored with ConventionSouth’s annual Readers’ Choice Award is celebrating a seven-time win as one of the best meeting sites in the south.
The news comes on the heels of receiving similar recognition from trade show and corporate event planners with Cox Business Center's inclusion in Exhibitor Magazine’s “2020 Centers of Excellence” award and declaration as a top 20 convention center in North America.
“What an honor to be selected seven times by meeting planners as a ‘Best Meeting Site’ and to also receive recognition this week as a top 20 convention center in North America,” Cox Business Center general manager Casey Sparks said.
“These honors are a testament to both the dedication and expertise offered by our staff, and the hospitality offered to meeting planners and attendees by the entire city of Tulsa.”
ConventionSouth magazine has been a leading meeting planning resource for over 35 years. Said ConventionSouth senior editor Marcia Bradford: “The value in receiving this prestigious recognition is that it comes from the United States’ top meeting professionals who hold events in the South. These planners demand the highest level of customer service and quality facilities, and they have contributed in determining that Cox Business Center indeed displays the commitment to professionalism, creativity and service that they require.”
The industry recognition comes as the ASM Global-managed facility nears completion on its $55 million renovation to further accommodate state and national trade shows and corporate meetings.
For more information, visit CoxCenterTulsa.com and ConventionSouth.com.