DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller and Chico Bean are bringing the 85 South Show to Cox Business Center Nov. 7.
A news release announcing the event said the 85 South Show has been shaking up the podcasting scene with improvs and freestyles by some of the fastest rising comedic talents from the South. Said the release: "It’s going to be one hell of a show — and the whole thing will be turned into a new episode for the masses."
Tickets are available online at www.coxcentertulsa.com, the box office at BOK Center, the Osage Casino Box Office at Cox Business Center on event days or by calling 1-877-TULSACC.