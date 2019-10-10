Living Arts of Tulsa, in partnership with Guthrie Green and Casa de la Cultura, is hosting Tulsa’s annual Día de los Muertos Arts Festival 5-11 p.m. Nov. 1.
Día de Los Muertos (Day of the Dead) is a celebration of Hispanic heritage honoring loved ones who have passed away.
The 2019 event will be held from Living Arts of Tulsa (307 E. Reconciliation Way), to Guthrie Green (111 E. Reconciliation Way). The southern blocks along East Reconciliation Way between Living Arts of Tulsa and Guthrie Green will be blocked off for merchant vendors and food trucks. Merchant vendors and food trucks will be open from 5-9 p.m. Performances will take place at Guthrie Green from 5:30-9 p.m., culminating in the procession to Living Arts of Tulsa to bless the altars.
Festival activities at Living Arts of Tulsa will include face painting, sugar skull decorating, churros and a dance floor with a DJ and a bar. The festival will celebrate Día de Los Muertos traditions with a display of altars to honor those who have passed. Altars will be blessed at 9 p.m. The procession will start at the Guthrie Green Stage and end at Living Arts of Tulsa.
Altars will remain at Living Arts of Tulsa through Nov. 23. The altarpieces are decorated for the spirits of those who have passed from this earth. In Hispanic culture spirits of the dead are remembered and believed to return to join the living who are holding vigil by their altar.
Guthrie Green, which will host merchant vendors and food trucks, will have a giant sugar skull and flower installation on stage. Musical and dance performances will take place on the Guthrie Green stage. Scheduled artists include Beyana Band, Danza Santa María, Ballet Folklórico Sol Azteca, Grupo Soniak and many more.
Featured programs through November at Living Arts of Tulsa include telatúlsa, Tulsa’s Latino Theater. Founed in 2014, it is Tulsa’s first and only Latinx theater dedicated to creating evocative, Latino-based performance for diverse audiences.
Performances of Duan Juan are scheduled Nov. 7-9 and Nov. 14-16. All are 8 p.m. shows except for the Nov. 16 performance, which starts at 2 p.m. Tickets are $5-$15.
In many countries around the world during Día de Muertos, the Spanish romantic-phantasmagoric-religious drama Don Juan Tenorio by Jose Zorrilla is performed. Don Juan tells the story of the arrogant and frivolous Don Juan, whose only interest in life is seducing women -- with or without their consent. In a new adaptation, the classic 16th-century story will be viewed with modern eyes as the narrative is changed to reflect agency, accountability and the dangers of machismo culture. The new adaptation has sword fighting, bolero dancing, and restitution for Doña Inés and Doña Ana.
Related events after the festival include sugar skull cookie decorating from 10 am. to noon Nov. 16 and a movie night (“Coco”) from 6-8 p.m. Nov. 22. The movie follows the story of Miguel, who embarks on an extraordinary journey to unlock the real story behind his family history in the stunning and colorful Land of the Dead. Snacks will be available for purchase.
For full event details and updated venue information, visit www.guthriegreen.com or livingarts.org.