Emily Bautista’s father wanted to help her realize her dream of performing in the musical “Miss Saigon,” so he went right to the top.
“He sent an email to the website for Cameron Mackintosh (the producer of such blockbuster shows as “Cats,” “The Phantom of the Opera” and “Les Misérables”), saying that his daughter loved musical theater and that if they were going to be holding auditions any time soon for ‘Miss Saigon,’ we’d love to know about it,” Bautista said.
“I thought he was crazy,” she said, laughing. “I mean, my dad is in insurance — he didn’t know anything about the business of theater, and I was still in high school at the time. The show was being presented in London at the time, but we had no idea even if there was a production that would come to New York. So I was certain that nothing would come from it.”
But, to Bautista’s surprise, the production company requested she send them a headshot and resume. A year after that, she was called to audition for the 2017 Broadway production of “Miss Saigon.”
By that time, Bautista was in her freshman year of college and would end up commuting from Ithaca College to New York City multiple times over the course of seven months before she was cast as the understudy to Eva Noblezada in the lead role of Kim, the 17-year-old girl at the center of “Miss Saigon.”
Bautista would go on for Noblezada several times during the Broadway run, which prepared her for taking on the role of Kim in the touring production, which Celebrity Attractions brings to Tulsa this week.
“This is a show I almost literally grew up with, even though I didn’t actually see it until I was about 16,” Bautista said. “My parents were always playing the original cast album around the house, and it was a rare show in that it showcased Asian talent and strong female characters.”
The story of “Miss Saigon” is a gloss on the plot of Giacomo Puccini’s opera “Madama Butterfly,” created by composer Claude-Michel Schoenberg and lyricist Alain Boublil, the team behind “Les Misérables.”
Set during the final days of the Vietnam War, “Miss Saigon” begins as Kim, a young woman from the country trying to escape the devastation of the war, gets herself recruited as a “bar girl” at the sleazy establishment run by the opportunist known only as The Engineer (Red ConcepciÓn).
One of her first customers is an American Marine, Chris (Anthony Festa), and what was to be a reluctant one-night-stand grows into a romance. But the love Chris and Kim share is no match for the violence and upheaval that come when the United States withdraws its troops from Saigon as the North Vietnamese army closes in.
Chris promises to take Kim with him when he leaves, but the chaos surrounding the last helicopter out of Vietnam keeps them apart. Kim must then join forces with the Engineer to find a way to get herself — and the young child she now has — out of the country and reunite with Chris.
Bautista, who is of Filipino descent, said that the first few days of the rehearsal process involved the cast watching a number of documentaries on Vietnam and the war to help the performers better understand the world and the people they were to portray.
“Everything about our show is historically accurate,” she said. “But what is equally important, especially as far as my character is concerned, is that we tried to be as emotionally accurate as possible.
“I have been extremely fortunate not to have to live in a country during war, and I thankfully wasn’t a mother at the age Kim becomes a mother,” Bautista said. “But I can appreciate how much strength it would take for a girl such as Kim to go through all she does. She’s just trying to survive by whatever means she can find.”
One thing that helped Bautista find a key to understanding Kim came from her extended family.
“I have cousins who still live in the Philippines, and one thing I noticed is how they handle and carry themselves,” she said. “There’s a dignity to the way they approach everything. If something upsets them, they won’t scream and carry on — but that doesn’t mean they aren’t passionate about what they want. They just go about it with more restraint. They think about what they want to say, and once they decide, they stand up for what they know is the right thing to do.
“That made a big impression on me,” Bautista said. “To me, that’s a sign of strength — the kind of strength I think Kim must have to survive.”
