Madalina Stoica and Na Eun Kim do not believe in ghosts.
“I’ve heard stories people tell about such things, but I’ve never seen anything like a ghost,” Stoica said.
But it doesn’t really matter what Stoica and Kim might think about the subject. They just need to make other people believe they’re seeing a ghost
The two women, both principal dancers with Tulsa Ballet, will be sharing the title role in the company’s production of “Giselle,” the classic story ballet of love and betrayal, death and redemption that has captivated audiences since it was first performed in 1841.
In the ballet, Giselle is an innocent peasant girl who loses her heart to a young man — only to learn in the cruelest way that the object of her affections is actually a prince named Albrecht, who is already betrothed to a noblewoman.
Giselle’s mortification at this betrayal leads to first madness, then death — and to her return as a ghost amid a bevy of baleful wraiths known as the Willis, determined to exact vengeance from beyond the grave upon the feckless Albrecht.
“It’s the second oldest ballet that is still being performed,” said Tulsa Ballet artistic director Marcello Angelini. “Only ‘La Sylphide’ is older. But one way that ‘Giselle’ is different from just about every other classical ballet is that it was an instant success.”
It’s also considered one of the most challenging roles for a female dancer, requiring a degree of acting ability and technical finesse that has led some to refer to the role of Giselle as “the ‘Hamlet’ of classical ballet.”
Kim and Stoica have performed the role in the past, but both said preparing for Tulsa Ballet’s production has been almost like learning the ballet for the first time.
“The first time I danced the role, I had to replace another dancer at the last minute,” Stoica said. “I had to learn the whole ballet in four days. I later danced it on a tour, and I had no one coaching me, so I had to kind of find my own way to portray this character.”
The dancers have been working with Daniela Buson, the company’s assistant artistic director, who danced the role of Giselle the last time Tulsa Ballet staged this work in 2004.
“She gives you so much information, so many insights into this role,” Kim said. “I thought the director who first taught me the ballet was good, but Daniela shows you everything from A to Z. And that’s necessary, because this is such emotion in this character and this story.”
“We both know the story, but Daniela explains step by step what is happening in every scene, at every moment,” Stoica said. “When you know, for example, that in the ‘mad scene,’ that she is reliving these specific moments from the past, it helps you live what the character is living. I’m no longer Madalina — I am Giselle.”
What makes “Giselle” such a challenge for dancers is that the choreography employs what was a relatively new move when it was first created – dancing en pointe.
“La Sylphide” had introduced this technique about a decade earlier, but the choreographers of “Giselle” used it to evoke the ghostly, otherworldly movements of the Willis.
“It’s hard to be a ghost,” Stoica said with a smile. “You spend the first act doing everything you can to become this very real character, then in the second act you have to make yourself seem to be transparent. The upper body has to be flowing like a ghost, but from the waist down, you’re doing all this pointe work.”
“You have to play a character that must show all this emotion, because even though she is a ghost, she still loves Albrecht,” Kim said. “Then you are doing all this very hard technical dancing.”
“We have been spending a lot of time at the gym, and the steam room and the sauna,” Stoica said, laughing.
Angelini said that when the company presented “Giselle” in 2004, it took close to six weeks to get the ballet ready. This year, it took the company about two weeks to learn the ballet.
“We have a very good crop of dancers this year,” he said. “They are much stronger and faster, and because they work so often with many different choreographers throughout the year, they are very good at picking up things quickly.”
Principal dancer Arman Zazyan will dance Albrecht opposite Stoica, while former principal dancer Hyonjun (Henry) Rhee returns to partner Kim.
“Arman is a very powerful dancer, but he’s also capable of great sensitivity,” Angelini said. “Henry is a very refined dancer, who can project that princely demeanor so naturally.”
For Angelini, “Giselle” is the reason why he became a ballet dancer. He had begun taking dance classes at age 9, but after a few years of doing little more than classes and exercises, he had become bored.
“The only reason I stayed was because of all the girls that were around me all day,” he said. “Then, one day I watched a ‘Giselle’ with Vladimir Vasiliev as Albrecht. He was one of the great superstars from Russia in the 1970s. The moment he made his entrance in the second act, he didn’t even really move, but he captured your attention with his presence.
“The stage of this theater was huge, but there was a moment when he basically covered the entire span of the stage in two leaps,” Angelini said. “He was just flying, powered by the desperation of a man in fear of his life, and by the pride of prince.
“And I thought to myself, ‘I want to do that!’” he said. “That was when I knew I was going to be a ballet dancer.”
