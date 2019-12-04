With a name like Love Cookies, how can you resist?
That's how we felt when we came across this recipe in the submissions for the 12 Days of Cookies contest this year. And the recipe has a sweet story, too.
"About 17 years ago I met a sweet woman while I was manager of a senior apartment complex. We became quick friends," said Tina Culp, who entered the recipe in the cookie contest this year.
"I wanted to do something special for her on her birthday, so I came up with these cookies with all her favorite kinds in one. She loved them. To be honest, I haven't made them since she passed away five years ago. But she was heavy on my mind when I saw the contest, so I decided to enter," Culp said.
The name of the woman who she made the Love Cookies for was Rae, and she believes that winning a spot in the contest was a sign from her, Culp said.
It’s such a good recipe, we wanted to share it in our 12 Days of Cookies contest this year. The recipe will be entered for a chance at winning the Grand Prize from OkieSpice & Trade Co. Watch for the rest of the recipes every day in the Tulsa World through Dec. 15.
Love Cookies
1/2 cup unsalted butter, room temperature
1/2 cup packed brown sugar
1/3 cup granulated sugar
1 large egg
1 teaspoon vanilla
1/4 teaspoon baking soda
1/4 teaspoon baking powder
1 cup all-purpose flour
cocoa powder
pinch salt
1/2 cup butterscotch chips
1/2 cup mini marshmallows cut in half
1/2 cup coconut
1 tablespoon sea salt flakes
DIRECTIONS
1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
2. Start by laying coconut on baking sheet. Bake for approximately 8 to 10 minutes, stirring every 2 minutes. Set aside.
3. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper.
4. In the bowl of a stand mixer or with a hand mixer, beat the butter and sugars until soft and creamy, but still gritty, approximately 6 minutes.
5. Add the egg and vanilla and beat until smooth.
6. In a large bowl, sift the baking soda, baking powder, flour, cocoa powder and salt. Add the dry ingredients to the wet and beat until just combined. Then fold in coconut.
7. Using a 2 inch cookie scoop, scoop 15 cookies onto the trays. Take a few pieces of butterscotch chips and 2-3 cut pieces of mini marshmallows and press them into the tops of the cookies.
8. Bake for 10 - 12 minutes. The cookie should still be slightly soft, but the marshmallow toasted.
9. Sprinkle with flake salt. Transfer to a wire rack to let cool.