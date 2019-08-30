Writers and visual artists have until Friday, Sept. 6, to apply for the 2020-2021 Tulsa Artist Fellowship.
The Fellowship, open to local and national contemporary artists working in any media or discipline as well as curators, publishers and artistic collaborations, is a project of the George Kaiser Family Foundation.
The application form, along with more information about the Fellowship, is available at tulsaartistfellowship.org.
Those selected will receive a $20,000 stipend, and fully subsidized living and studio space for one year. Lodging and work spaces will be in the Tulsa Arts District and the Greenwood District.
Fellows will also be expected to take part in events including readings, symposiums, publications, exhibitions, performance, public projects and art talks, to more deeply engage with the Tulsa community.
A panel of contemporary arts leaders and artists from throughout the country will select up to 20 Fellows for the 2020-2021 class, with some awards reserved for Native American, Alaskan Native, and Native Hawaiian Artists.
They will join the community of 60 current Tulsa Artist Fellows and Arts Integration Grantees.
“Though the creation of art is often such a solo occupation at heart, we need community: the community of other artists, a community within which to work, and a community that challenges even as it inspires,” said poet and musician Joy Harjo, a Tulsa Artist Fellow recently named as the U.S. Poet Laureate. “We have that here in Tulsa with the Tulsa Artist Fellowship. We have been given the space and a place within the community of Tulsa in which to thrive.”
“The commitment from Tulsa Artist Fellowship and the George Kaiser Family Foundation to support artists and arts workers is groundbreaking,” said Carolyn Sickles, TAF executive director. “We are dedicated to solving systemic challenges that have historically impacted the arts community and Tulsa is becoming a place where arts practitioners, many for the first time, are living healthy and sustainable lives.”
Artists chosen for the 2020-2021 Tulsa Artist Fellowship will be announced in April 2020.