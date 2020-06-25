Akira Sushi & Ramen has become the newest tenant of the Mother Road Market. The restaurant, an expansion of Owasso's Akira Sushi Bar, opened Thursday at the market, 1124 S. Lewis Ave.
It will offer made-to-order sushi, limited nigiri offerings, and chicken and pork ramen bowls, available in spicy and mild options. The ramen dishes are available exclusively at Mother Road Market.
Akira Sushi & Ramen, which is located in the southwest corner of Mother Road Market, across from the Demonstration Kitchen, will be open 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, and 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday.
The Akira restaurants are owned by Vu Pham and Chef Huy Huynh. The original Owasso restaurant, which opened in 2012, will remain in business.
“We are excited to open a second location inside Mother Road Market because of the diversity of the space offering so many fun varieties of food to all different types of people. We are glad to add sushi and ramen to the list,” Pham said. “We also look forward to being part of the chef community here — it's good to get to know each other and learn from each other, for the success of the community.”
“We’re thrilled that Akira selected Mother Road Market as the location for their expansion” said Elizabeth Frame Ellison, president and CEO of the Lobeck Taylor Family Foundation, which developed the Mother Road Market. "We are excited to answer guests' requests for another fresh, healthy option and we are proud to share the best sushi in Oklahoma with our Mother Road Market community.”