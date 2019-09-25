Those happy with the move of Candy Castle from south Tulsa to downtown can score it a coup for Price Family Properties. While at it, give an assist to the Tulsa World.
“As I understand it, Stuart Price or someone in the Price family was looking through a list of things to do over spring break on the Tulsa World website and noticed Candy Castle,” said Andy McGuire, who owns the store with wife Tricia. “Tricia had planned out a whole week of events for the kids.
“A property manager for Price Family Properties contacted us and said they were looking for an ice cream place to put downtown.”
The McGuires said they toured four or five possible locations and settled on space in the ParkCentre Building.
“It was the first place we looked at,” Tricia said.
The address is listed at 525 S. Main St., and Candy Castle can be accessed through the Main Street entrance and lobby. That entrance closes on weekends and 7 p.m. weekdays, but Candy Castle also has a dedicated entrance on Sixth Street across from H.A. Chapman Centennial Green.
Candy Castle is known for its old-fashioned soda fountain, ice cream and a variety of bulk and retro candies.
On a recent visit, I counted 72 bulk candies and all manner of retro candies and gums. Among those I noticed were Homerun Bubble Gum bats filled with small gum baseballs, Pucker Powder, 20 Colorworks M&M’s, Hello Kitty sours and Beemans, Black Jack and Clove gums.
Candy Castle offers 13 flavors of Michigan-based Ashby’s Sterling Ice Cream, and the soda fountain features shakes, malts, banana splits, floats, sodas, phosphates, New York egg cream, Italian cream sodas and a lime rickey.
I was severely tempted to go for the lime rickey ($3.99), made with muddled limes, cane sugar, lime juice and soda water. Instead, I opted for an old-fashioned cherry phosphate ($2.99).
With the closing of the soda fountain at Ida Red General Store downtown, Candy Castle is the only place I am aware of in northeast Oklahoma that makes authentic phosphates.
The real deal features a flavored syrup, seltzer and a few drops of acid phosphate to give the drink its tangy edge. Horsford’s Extinct acid phosphate out of Canada is the primary source for the product, which also has been discovered by mixologists to use in certain craft cocktails.
We also ordered a chocolate ice cream soda made with a pool of chocolate syrup, two scoops of vanilla ice cream and soda water. It could have used a much larger percentage of soda water because after a couple of sips, it was just ice cream with chocolate syrup.
Candy Castle also has a line of salsas and hot sauces, and Tricia said cookies will be added soon. For Fido, it has Oklahoma-made Barking Cat dog treats.
The space has held eateries in the past, but you couldn’t tell it. The McGuires remodeled the space from top to bottom with new ceiling tiles, new black-and-white-checked tile floor, and Coca-Cola themed tables, chairs and bar stools. Seats at the tables are shaped like soft drink bottle lids.
Candy Castle opened at 106th Street and Memorial Drive in 2016, and the McGuires acquired the store in 2018.
Andy had been working in the oil and gas industry, and Tricia owned a house cleaning business.
“We were looking for something we could do together,” Andy said.
When they learned Candy Castle was on the market, they were sold on their first visit to the store.
“How could running that business not be fun?” Tricia said. “And we love kids, so that worked out great. Now, we are happy to be part of the growth of downtown Tulsa.”