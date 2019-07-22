Cardigan's: An American Bistro, a familiar dining spot on South Lewis Avenue for the past 27 years, has closed.
A sign on the front door says "Thank you for 27 years," and another sign says the restaurant space is available.
Mark Howard was a founder of the popular restaurant in 1992, when it was located at 5800 S. Lewis Ave. in London Square.
He moved the restaurant a couple of blocks south to a newer building in 2005. He left Cardigan's in 2011.
Featured video
What the Ale: It is summer and time for beer, see what is new
What the Ale: It is summer and time for beer, see what is new at liquor stores. Joe Hull IV with Modern Spirits takes us through some of the new summertime beers