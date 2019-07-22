Cardigan's

Cardigan's: An American Bistro, a familiar dining spot on South Lewis Avenue for the past 27 years, has closed.

A sign on the front door says "Thank you for 27 years," and another sign says the restaurant space is available.

Mark Howard was a founder of the popular restaurant in 1992, when it was located at 5800 S. Lewis Ave. in London Square.

He moved the restaurant a couple of blocks south to a newer building in 2005. He left Cardigan's in 2011.

