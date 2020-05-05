PROSPECT LOCAL BAR & KITCHEN

Though restaurant operations at Hotel Indigo have been curtailed through the recent shutdowns due to COVID-19, chef Kevin Kihle and his staff have kept a busy pace.

He said a community project has been responsible for the activity at the hotel’s restaurant, Prospect Local Bar & Kitchen.

“We are doing 2,100 meals a week for Tulsa Kitchens Unite, which delivers meals to schoolchildren and families in need,” Kihle said recently. “It helps the community, and it has kept our people working.

“We’ve been figuring out the restaurant spacing, and we reopened for breakfast and lunch this week. We are going to take it slow for a while and see what happens. We are hoping we can get our rooftop bar open May 15 (when it is expected the state will make a decision about allowing bars to open).”

Kihle, whose previous jobs included a stint at Renaissance Tulsa Hotel & Convention Center, recently took time out from his schedule to share some recipes with Tulsa World readers.

The recipes are designed for home cooks to serve four to six people. They include beef short rib carbonade, shrimp and rice grits, and cream of grilled chicken noodle soup.

“The short rib is an easy recipe,” he said. “It’s just a normal braise, and it doesn’t have to be short ribs. You can use beef ribs, small roasts, beef chunks. I understand better cuts of meat are disappearing or have disappeared from the stores, so this is a way to get a flavorful beef dish on the table. It’s not that short ribs are a bad cut; they just need to cook more slowly.”

Kihle said the rice grits are not technically grits like those associated with corn or hominy.

“The grits is this recipe is rice blended into a powder, then heated like grits,” he said. “It comes out smooth. People who don’t like traditional grits may like this. Shrimp is easy to find, and this makes a nice dinner. It’s super easy as long as you have a blender or food processor for the rice.”

The soup recipe is a comfort food dish at a time when many people are looking for some comfort. It has a fair amount of ingredients and take a little prep time, but it is far superior to the canned versions.

“You don’t have to use chicken; you can use other meats like turkey,” Kihle said. “It’s nice, though, to grill the chicken to get that grilled flavor. This is also a good recipe for tossing in whatever vegetable leftovers you might have.”

BEEF SHORT RIB CARBONADE

3 pounds beef short ribs

1 yellow onion, rough chopped

10 whole garlic cloves, peeled

3 sprigs fresh rosemary

4 sprigs fresh thyme

3 bay leaves

¼ cup brown sugar

¼ cup powdered beef base

4 to 6 cans beer (I used Iron Monk’s Stilly Wheat, made in Oklahoma)

1. Sear short ribs on all sides and put into a deep pan for braising.

2. Add onion, garlic, rosemary, thyme and bay leaves.

3. Sprinkle beef base and brown sugar over the top.

4. Add beer to almost submerge short rib.

5. Cover and bake at 300 degrees until meat is tender and can be cut with a fork, approximately 3 hours.

Chef’s note: Sauce mixture can be strained at the end and thickened with cornstarch to make a nice gravy to serve with the short ribs.

SHRIMP & RICE GRITS

Rice:

1 cup rice

2 cups water

4 cups milk

4 tablespoons butter

1 cup Gouda cheese

Salt and pepper

1. In a blender, grind rice to a powder.

2. Bring water, milk and butter to a boil; add rice powder.

3. Simmer 10 to 15 minutes until smooth and creamy.

4. Remove from heat and whisk in Gouda cheese.

5. Add salt and pepper to taste.

Shrimp:

2 tablespoons butter

¼ cup white wine

1 pound medium shrimp, tail off and deveined

Salt and pepper

1. Melt butter in saute pan; add white wine, whisk and emulsify (blend thoroughly).

2. Season with salt and pepper, to taste.

Note: If you want more spice, you can add Seafood Magic or other seafood seasoning.

Garnish:

½ red bell pepper, fine diced

½ green bell pepper, fine diced

1 teaspoon garlic, shaved

1. Sweat in saute pan and top dish.

CREAM OF GRILLED CHICKEN NOODLE SOUP

1 stick butter

½ cup carrots, small dice

2 stalks celery, small dice

½ yellow onion

1 gallon chicken stock

3 chicken breasts

1 cup yellow corn

3 cloves garlic

1 teaspoon black peppercorn

1 teaspoon rosemary

1 teaspoon thyme

2 bay leaves

1 cup half-and-half

Approximately 4 ounces spaghetti noodles

Cornstarch

Cheesecloth and twine for sachet

1. Chargrill chicken breasts; set aside.

2. Saute carrots, celery and onion with the butter until tender; add chicken stock.

3. Put garlic, bay leaves, rosemary, thyme and black peppercorns into cheesecloth and tie into a sachet; submerge in chicken stock.

4. Break spaghetti noodles into 1-inch pieces; add to stock mixture.

5. Tear grilled chicken into small pieces; add to stock.

6. Add corn; simmer on low 1 hour.

7. Add half-and-half.

8. Mix a little cornstarch with cold water; bring soup to a boil and thicken with cornstarch mixture.

