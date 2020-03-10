Empire Slice House pizzeria opens near Cain’s
Empire Slice House, a gourmet pizza restaurant out of Oklahoma City, opened Tuesday at 417 N. Main St., just down the sidewalk from Cain’s Ballroom.
The restaurant offers appetizers, salads and a lineup of specialty pizzas that include such choices as Fungus Among Us (cremini, baby portobellas, button mushrooms, spinach, truffle oil), Uncle Buck (mozzarella, pork meatballs, baked marinara, basil) and Notorious P.I.G. (pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon, capicola, Canadian bacon).
The Empire Slice House website describes itself this way: “It’s like Frank Sinatra and David Bowie had a pizza baby.”
Empire Slice House is under the umbrella of the 84 Hospitality Group. Former Tulsan Rachel Cope is founder and CEO.
Keifer Truett is general manager of the Tulsa location.
Hours are 11 a.m. to midnight Sunday-Wednesday and 11 a.m. to 1:30 a.m. Thursday-Saturday. The phone number is 918-551-6669.
Other restaurants under the 84 Hospitality Group umbrella are Goro Ramen, Revolucion, Gun Izaka and Burger Punk.
Restaurants announce plans for St. Patrick’s Day
The following restaurants have announced plans for St. Patrick’s Day on Tuesday, March 17.
The White Lion Pub, 6927 S. Canton Ave., beginning at 4 p.m. will be serving corned beef and cabbage with new potatoes for $15.95 and corned beef strudel for $13.95. It also will be pouring pints of Guinness and featuring other Irish beers and whiskeys.
C.J. Moloney’s bar, 1849 S. Aspen Ave., Broken Arrow, will serve corned beef and cabbage, $3 baby Guinness shots and $4 Irish Car Bombs. Live music begins at 3 p.m. with Tequila Kim, and House Party plays at 8 p.m.
Margaret’s German Restaurant, 5107 S. Sheridan Road in The Farm Shopping Center, will go Irish for a day with corned beef and cabbage, pretzels and beer for lunch and dinner.
The Tavern slates annual Wine & Swine Dinner
The Tavern, 201 N. Main St., has scheduled its ninth annual outdoor Wine & Swine Dinner for April 22.
Executive chef Audrey Long will be cooking a whole pig and will create an array of pork-filled dishes. Winemaker Brandon Allen will serve his SLO Down Wines, and music will be provided by Freak Juice. A portion of the proceeds will go to Tulsa Farmers’ Market.
Early bird tickets, available through Sunday, March 15, are $75 per person, plus tax and fees. After that, the tickets go to $85. Tickets and more information are available at resy.com.
Unshackled wines to highlight Biga dinner
Wine rep Harper Peterson will host a dinner featuring Unshackled wines from The Prisoner Wine Co. at 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 16, at Biga, 4329 S. Peoria Ave.
Wines will include Unshackled rose, red blend and cabernet sauvignon. They will be paired with shrimp enchilada, cheese-baked pasta with porcini and pancetta, pork vindaloo and lemon blueberry cake.
Cost is $45 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Reservations: 918-743-2442.
Extra bites
• A Navajo taco bowl with rice, green chili pork, corn salad, lettuce, pico de gallo, cilantro sour cream, salsa verde, queso fresca and fry bread will be a weekend special Friday-Sunday, March 13-15, at Bodhi’s Bowl inside Mother Road Market, 1124 S. Lewis Ave.
• Jersey Mike’s Subs will be donating 100% of sales Wednesday, March 25, to Domestic Violence Intervention Services. Participating restaurants are at 7526 S. Olympia Ave., 10912 S. Memorial Drive and 854 Hillside Drive, Broken Arrow.