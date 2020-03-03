During her early elementary-school years in Tulsa, young Wanda Jefferson showed clear signs of what would become a lifelong career.
“My daddy had an old Chevy that was up on blocks adjacent to our house,” said Wanda Jefferson Armstrong, more widely known as Wanda J. “When Mama had to take the bus to run some errands, I would go and get some flour and butter and go inside that old car to make my concoctions. I know I must have had flour all over me, but Mama never said anything.”
Maybe Evelyn, the namesake of Wanda J’s current restaurant, did not want to deter her daughter’s interest in cooking. After all, Wanda was the fourth of nine children and the oldest girl. Learning to cook was important.
“I always liked cooking, and I had to carefully watch Mama cook because if she told you to go cook something, you better know how to do it,” Wanda J said. “She never had any recipes, and I’ve never had recipes in my restaurants, either. Well, one, for sweet potato pie. I can make two to 200 pies with that recipe.
“My mom could make anything taste good. Dad always had cows, pigs and chickens, and we had rabbit, squirrel and quail that was hunted. We canned jelly from our fruits. We canned beans from the garden. We learned how to cook most anything.”
Evelyn’s restaurant is going to honor Wanda J’s more than 50 years cooking in Tulsa and 45 years of owning her own restaurants 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday with free samples of food.
Wanda J said she got her first real job cooking when she was 16 years old at a hamburger place called, believe it or not, The Greasy Spoon. After high school, she applied to cook at a nursing home.
“The Peevys owned a building that had a restaurant, barber shop and a club, and Miss Peevy also owned a black nursing home,” Wanda J said. “I made myself up to look older and applied for a job there. I was a teenage mom, and I needed the job.”
She said she moved to Arizona for a while, and when she returned to Tulsa she worked at a restaurant on the east side of Ranch Acres shopping center.
“I don’t remember the name, but it was just down from St. Michael’s Alley,” she said. “Then Miss Peevy called in 1974 and wanted to talk to me. She asked if I wanted my own restaurant (at 1307 E. Apache St.), and she was adamant about me taking it over.
“It had equipment and furnishings. We went to the bank, and Miss Peevy co-signed a loan for $1,200. She loaned me $800 for licenses and all that, and her husband loaned me $800 for food and supplies.
“I was going to call it Chunky’s, after my baby sister, but Miss Peevy didn’t like that. Then I suggested Wanda J’s. I had a lot of Wandas in my school, and they called me Wanda J. She liked that. I was there probably five years, and I paid off them and the bank. Then I got married and let the restaurant go for a while.”
She said she returned to work at the Beacon Café on North Peoria Avenue and tried to buy it, but the asking price was too high.
“I moved up the street to the 5400 block of North Peoria and took over what used to be a Sandy’s. That was about ’85,” she said. “Then I moved across the street to the Northridge Shopping Center next to McLain High School.”
Wanda J said she opened a second location on Greenwood Avenue near downtown, where Fat Guy’s Burger Bar is today.
“They had opened the school (University Center at Tulsa, now Oklahoma State University-Tulsa), and we thought school people would come, but they didn’t,” she said. “I closed it about ’95. It had no traffic then. When they built the Greenwood Cultural Center I was going to have a restaurant there, but it all took too long and never happened.”
She left North Peoria and opened a restaurant in the Apache Circle shopping center on Apache Street just east of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in 2000. By then, she had acquired “my special oven.”
When Tom Butcher sold the original Impressions restaurant at 15th Street and Lewis Avenue in 1999, much of the equipment went to auction. Wanda J bought the convection oven.
“We live and die by that old convection oven,” she said. “It’s still the best I ever had.”
After she closed the Apache Circle restaurant, she turned an old Frito-Lay truck into a catering food truck.
“That turned out to be too hard to make a living, but one of my customers was Sparks Aviation Center, and they said they had a building with restaurant space across the parking lot,” Wanda J said. “I called it Evelyn’s, after my mother, but a lot of people still call it Wanda J’s. I’m fine with that.”
A son, Ty Walker, and a daughter, Sharla Walker, have been working in her restaurants since they were 7 to 8 years old.
Ty ran a Wanda J’s in Broken Arrow for a while, and now he and wife Crisshone oversee their five daughters operating Wanda J’s Next Generation restaurant on Greenwood Avenue, ironically just across the street from Wanda J’s former eatery.
Sharla operates Evelyn’s Soul Food Restaurant with her mother. A nephew, Justin “Blue” Jackson, and sister, Chunky, are cooks, and a niece, Tina, waits tables.
“Ty was in the Navy and traveled all over the world and knows a lot of geothermal stuff, but he’s come back to the restaurant business,” Wanda J said. “He also runs a place in the American Airlines maintenance center. I don’t go to Greenwood anymore. The grandkids say, ‘Granny, we got this,’ and they do a fantastic job.
“Sharla went off to college and got a couple of degrees, and she came back, too. She makes the cakes, but she won’t make the crust for the cobbler and pies. She insists I still do that. Chunky is real particular about the cabbage; she picks out the tough parts one by one.”
The menu is a mix of traditional comfort food and soul food with such choices as mustard greens, candied yams, smothered cabbage, neck bones, pot roast, fried catfish, pork chops and beef tips and noodles. The specialty is fried chicken.
“We do chicken real simple, like Mama did it with a little pepper, salt and flour,” Wanda J said. “Our menu has always been about the same. We’ve had to tweak how we make some things over the years, like we don’t use lard anymore.
“By the way, you ever had water cornbread? We called it egg bread. You just mix cornmeal and water with a pinch of salt then fry it in a skillet with lard until it gets crispy on both sides. I tell you, you never really been poor unless you’ve had water cornbread.”
Wanda J said some of the celebrities who have dined at her restaurants include Hall of Fame baseball player Frank Robinson (“He married my cousin’s sister.”), former football players Deion Sanders and Barry Sanders, former boxers Earnie Shavers and Floyd Patterson, and actor Danny Glover.
“Danny Glover was one of my favorites,” she said. “He was so down to Earth. I also used to watch Betty Boyd on television every day. I loved the way she cooked, and lo and behold, she became one of my best customers. Being close to the airport, we also get customers from all over the world.”
Wanda J said she attributes much of her and her family’s success with a work ethic that spans generations.
“The idea always was, if you’re old enough to get up and run your mouth, then you’re old enough to work,” she said.
